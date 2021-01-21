Tecnica Footwear Expands Winter Offering with the Addition of a Modern Apres Boot and a Go-Anywhere Hiker

The leader in high-performance footwear applies their technical expertise to new styles, for living an active outdoor life on and off the mountain.

WEST LEBANON, NH (January 21, 2021) – Tecnica Group, the Italian-based manufacturer of technical outdoor footwear and ski boots, welcomes two new styles to its Fall-Winter21 collection of cold-weather boots, expanding their unique hybrid of innovative design and premium materials into additional footwear categories. The new styles – ARGOS GTX and MAGMA MID GTX – answer the versatility needs of today’s outdoor consumer, with silhouettes and constructions suitable for comfortably navigating winter, be it on the trail, at the resort, or through city streets.

An award-winning leader in the world of high-performance ski boots and trail footwear, it’s only natural that Tecnica’s next move would be an apres boot, pulling inspiration from both. The new ARGOS GTX, available in both men’s and women’s, is a combination of Tecnica heritage, modern style, and technical construction, making them an ideal boot to grab whenever the barometer drops. The GORE-TEX insulated fleece lining provides waterproof/breathable warmth, while the oversized, winter compound Tecnigrip outsole and TPU laminated toe assure traction and durability throughout winter’s worst weather. Unique easy entry and exit cuff design along with the quick-lace system lets users wear the boots loose for slip-on convenience or laced up for secure protection. Whether it’s apres ski, the everyday trudge, or a weekend snowshoe, the ARGOS GTX keeps feet warm, protected, and looking fresh.

Also new is the MAGMA MID GTX – a remarkably lightweight, easy-to-wear hiker that is versatile in design, able to comfortably explore long single track and provide steady grip in technical rocky terrain or slippery streets. Available in both men’s and women’s, this boot is a line extension from the successful MAGMA GTX low. The anatomically shaped last closely matches the shape of the foot, delivering a precise fit out of the box that can be even more dialed in with the integrated lacing system and Tecnica’s C.A.S system, which custom molds sections of the upper to the individual’s foot. The mid-cut boot features a suede upper with a GORE-TEX liner for that ideal combination of warmth, protection, and waterproof/breathability. The thoughtful outsole design, inspired by MTB enduro tires, provides optimal grip in all surfaces regardless of conditions. The MAGMA MID GTX is a true one-quiver boot for getting around in all seasons.

“The addition of these new styles is core to Tecnica’s mission to inspire an active outdoor life,” said Rob Phillips North America Business Unit Director, Tecnica Footwear. “Tecnica has spent years earning their reputation for products combining the highest degree of technical performance with precise fits in the mountain sports community, so to be able to offer footwear that transitions into everyday life will allow brand loyalists and new customers alike to access all of winter’s outdoor experiences in comfort.”

ARGOS GTX and MAGMA Mid GTX will be available at retail in September 2021.

For more information, please contact Maro LaBlance at [email protected]