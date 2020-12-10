Tecnica Elevates Footwear Commitment with New Leadership Role

Rob Phillips to Lead North American Business Unit

West Lebanon, NH (December 10, 2020) – Tecnica Group is proud to announce the hiring of Rob Phillips in the newly created role of North American Business Unit Director – Tecnica Footwear. Responsible for overseeing commercial operations, product and marketing, Phillips comes to Tecnica with over 14 years of diverse sales and management experience, including seven years with 5.11, where he helped lead his division through a period of exponential growth.

Based in Italy with a rich heritage in high-performance ski boots and technical outdoor footwear, Tecnica re-introduced the footwear category in the US and Canada in 2018. The heavily awarded product launch and introduction of custom-shaped, performance footwear received much praise among specialty retailers. Over the next two seasons, Tecnica expanded its C.A.S. technology into the fast hike and trail running categories. Given the challenges of 2020 to the program’s momentum, Tecnica has prioritized resourcing this division with a dedicated and experienced leader to drive the category’s continued success.

“Rob’s proven experience in business development, sales leadership, and strategic planning in the technical footwear category will allow us to build a sustainable, enduring foundation for Tecnica footwear,” said Sam Cook, Chief Commercial Officer of Tecnica Group North America. “While his business experience is incredibly valuable, his passion for outdoor recreation and living an outdoor lifestyle are not only an important cultural fit for Tecnica, but also necessary to truly understand the outdoor market.”

Phillips lives in Longmont, CO, with his wife and two young daughters, having moved to the area several years ago to not only enjoy the mountain sports they both loved, but also to provide their daughters with an upbringing immersed in the outdoors, and the invaluable lessons that come with it.

“The Tecnica brand is about ‘inspiring an active outdoor life,’ which is very impactful to me, as it is exactly what we are trying to do as a family,” explained Phillips. “To be able to apply my professional experience to a brand that is working to do this on a larger scale is an exciting opportunity. I look forward to continuing to build on Tecnica’s heritage of providing premium products to the ever-growing outdoor market and making it easier for our consumers to access the outdoors with confidence and in comfort.”

Phillips begins his new role effective immediately and reports directly to Sam Cook.

For more information, please contact Maro LaBlance at [email protected]

About Tecnica:

Since 1960, Tecnica has been a world leader in developing technical, high-performance footwear and alpine boots. True to their Italian heritage, Tecnica’s alpine ski boots and outdoor footwear put performance first, designed to maximize the experience for the outdoor enthusiast, whether skiing the steep and deep or exploring local mountains. The US headquarters is located in West Lebanon, NH, and handles all sales and marketing efforts in the US, along with collaboration on marketing and product development with the parent company, Tecnica Spa, located in Giavera del Montello, Italy.

#LIVETHEMOMENT with us at: IG – @tecnica_sports, FB – @tecnicasports, tecnicasports.com/usa