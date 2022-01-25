TARYN RYAN NAMED GLOBAL HEAD OF MARKETING AT SMITH

PORTLAND, Oregon (January 25, 2022) – SMITH – global market leader in snow goggles and helmets and industry innovator across bike helmets, sport, lifestyle, and prescription eyewear – is excited to announce the appointment of Taryn Ryan as Global Head of Marketing. With over a decade of comprehensive brand and product go-to-market experience, Ryan brings her passion, creativity, integrity and entrepreneurial spirt to further drive strategy, growth, and brand awareness & loyalty across all aspects of the business.

A native of Cape Town, South Africa, Ryan has a solid history and successful career in the eyewear and sports industries having worked extensively across retail, wholesale, and global brand management. She joined Luxottica Group in 2008 as a buyer for Sunglass Hut before her promotion to business manager for the sport portfolio in 2010 with a focus on the Oakley brand across Africa and the Middle East. In 2017, Ryan relocated to Milan, Italy to lead Oakley as Head of Brand Management where for the past 5 years she focused on rebuilding the brand foundation and category development. Her successes include the development of Oakley’s optical category, showcasing the power that sport can bring to prescription.

Joining the SMITH team after a record year of sales in 2021, Ryan’s role continues to support the growth of the brand by overseeing all aspects of marketing, communications, public relations and trade merchandising across wholesale, retail and digital channels around the world.

“SMITH has such a rich and long history backed by a powerful portfolio of product innovation that continues to engage and invite new customers year after year. As the first female head of marketing for SMITH, I’m proud to join the leadership team of a dedicated and inclusive brand, and look forward to sharing my voice and experience to further the growth and development of our products, stories and technologies to all outdoor adventurers, enthusiasts, and athletes,” said Ryan.

Ryan will relocate to Portland, Oregon to work alongside the team at SMITH headquarters. She reports to Francesco Rinaldi Ceroni, President & Global General Manager at SMITH.

Outside the office, Ryan is completing an Executive MBA at IE Business School in Madrid and will graduate at the end of 2022. She can be reached at [email protected].

