Sweet Protection Ascender Helmet Snags Editor’s Choice Awards

Honors Pour in From Backcountry, Backpacker

Sweet Protection, the industry leader in high-performance helmets, goggles and technical clothing, announced today that its Ascender Helmet has picked up two high-profile awards from some of the leading outlets in the outdoor industry.

Backpacker Magazine and Backcountry Magazine have both honored the Ascender with their Editor’s Choice award ahead of the 2019-20 winter season.

Made available to the public earlier this year and set to grace the slopes with skiers this winter, the Ascender is an innovative helmet designed and triple-certified for backcountry skiers/snowboarders and mountaineers. Made for those adventurers who travel deep into the mountains, the Ascender is lightweight (360g) and the most packable helmet in the Sweet Protection catalog.

The Ascender also borrows a valuable design element from Sweet Protection’s celebrated line of bike helmets: breathability. The Ascender features more than 100 ventilation holes on the top of the helmet as well as three large channels in the front, offering backcountry pros a lightweight and safe option to sweaty, uncomfortable days on the slopes.

Sweet Protection offers the Ascender Helmet in four different colors and it’s available at sweetprotection.com.

About Sweet Protection

Based out of the small village of Trysil, in the midst of the Norwegian wilderness and close to the mountains, the Sweet Protection crew has been developing helmets, protection gear and technical clothing since 2000. The multi-award winning team of designers, skilled technicians and the amazing team of riders have pushed the envelope of what’s possible with functional equipment.

