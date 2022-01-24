Snowsports Industries America (SIA) Unveils New ClimateUnited Lab, A Free Online Tool for SIA Members to Build and Execute Climate Action Plans

PARK CITY, UT (January 24, 2022) – Today, as part of their ongoing climate initiative, Snowsports Industries America (SIA) launches the ClimateUnited Lab, an online resource that provides the framework, tools, resources and guidance for every company – large or small – to build their climate strategy. The ClimateUnited Lab is accessible to every SIA member, free with their annual membership.

Climate change is the apex issue facing the winter outdoor industry. The winter season has already shortened by 34 days since 1982 (AGU, 2018), and the last eight years have been the warmest on record (NASA). Meanwhile, consumers are demanding action – 41% of Americans say that, over the next 12 months, they intend to reward companies that are taking steps to reduce global warming more frequently than they do now. (Consumer Activism on Global Warming: September 2021). For these reasons, SIA has made addressing climate change within the winter outdoor industry one of its core priorities.

SIA-member businesses that want guidance building and executing a meaningful climate action plan can now access the ClimateUnited Lab. The Lab is built on a collaborative sharing platform that enables industry colleagues to work with each other – sharing ideas and best practices, solving tough challenges and mentoring others. With this opportunity to interact directly with peers, SIA hopes to unite the community and accelerate our industry’s collective progress.

The key elements of SIA’s ClimateUnited Lab include:

ClimateUnited Academy – A library of masterclass-style videos featuring short conversations with outdoor industry peers who are leading the way on various aspects of climate action. These videos provide approachable and relevant information, quickly bringing the user from climate novice to climate professional. Conversations include “Setting Bold Targets and Building Your Climate Action Plan” with Adrian Huber, Head of Corporate Responsibility, Mammut; “Building a Circular Re-Commerce Strategy” with Renewal Workshop Co-Founder Nicole Basset; and “Climate Advocacy, The Power of the Business Voice,” with Anne Kelly, Vice President Government Relations, Ceres. Currently, there are 30 short videos available, with more launching throughout the year .

Essential Tools, Resources and Guidance – The ClimateUnited Lab is full of vital resources and tools, vetted consultants and nonprofit partners, essential reading, and a calendar of peer-led workshops each month to help businesses tackle the action items in the 1.5C Business Playbook.

Advocacy Opportunities – Through ClimateUnited, business will have opportunities to be a consistent presence on Capitol Hill and at the state level, engaging with policymakers on climate and energy policies.

The ClimateUnited Lab is full of vital resources and tools, vetted consultants and nonprofit partners, essential reading, and a calendar of peer-led workshops each month to help businesses tackle the action items in the 1.5C Business Playbook. Advocacy Opportunities – Through ClimateUnited, business will have opportunities to be a consistent presence on Capitol Hill and at the state level, engaging with policymakers on climate and energy policies.

“It is time that our industry comes together to address climate change and takes real and urgent action,” said SIA’s president, Nick Sargent. “The ClimateUnited Lab is the platform that fosters progress and industry-wide collaboration, and we appreciate all the industry leaders who came together to lend their expertise and insights to this project. We are excited to be providing this valuable tool to our members.”

SIA’s climate initiative began last year with the ClimateUnited Pact, which unites the industry and aligns businesses on a set of achievable principles. Every business is invited to join the ClimateUnited Pact. To date, 53 businesses have joined, signifying their leadership and a commitment to tackling climate change at the speed and scale it demands.

The ClimateUnited Lab is free to SIA members. For more details, please visit https://snowsports.org/climateunited/.

About SIA

Founded in 1954 and based in Park City, UT, Snowsports Industries America (SIA) is a nonprofit, member-owned trade association representing the winter outdoor community including suppliers, retailers, sales reps, resorts and nonprofits whose mission is to help the winter outdoor community thrive. SIA provides value to its members through continuous education, insightful research, creating a path for an inclusive winter outdoor community, growing participation in winter outdoor sports and developing consumer events (Snowbound Festivals) that drive business, while advocating for pressing issues that face the winter outdoor industry such as climate change and tariffs. We are #UnitedByWinter. For more information and to become a member, visit snowsports.org.