Snowsports Industries America (SIA) Launches Six-Month Inclusion Training For Leaders in Winter Outdoor Industry

Commitment To Inclusion Highlights Organization’s Long-Term Plan

Park City, Utah (Aug. 26, 2020) – Snowsports Industries America (SIA) announced today that it will kick off a six-month training program focused on inclusion in the winter outdoor industry. Joining SIA will be the leaders of the largest winter outdoor organizations in the country.

Aimed at uniting the winter outdoors around a common understanding of inclusion, SIA will be joined by leaders from the National Ski Areas Association (NSAA), National Ski Patrol (NSP), Outdoor Industry Association (OIA), Professional Ski Instructors of America and the American Association of Snowboard Instructors (PSIA-AASI), and Share Winter Foundation, as well as the Executive Committee of the SIA Board of Directors.

SIA hopes that by undergoing this journey together, we can begin to develop a more cohesive and successful path for change. This is a positive step for the winter outdoor industry.

“Inclusion is extremely important to SIA, and we’re proud to come together with these leaders to better understand how the winter outdoor industry can affect positive change,” said Nick Sargent, SIA President. “SIA is eager for the opportunity to embark on this journey and collaborate with our peers on a topic that’s critically important to our industry now and well beyond.”

SIA and industry leaders will meet twice per week for a total of roughly 24 immersive and holistic sessions, helping leaders unpack and identify ideas and best practices to the benefit of their organization. Although the six-month training course is exclusive to the leaders of these organizations, SIA will continue to offer educational resources and training on inclusion to all members via their education platform, Town Halls, workshops, and website.

The new training program reaffirms SIA’s, and the winter outdoor industry as a whole, commitment to inclusion and comes on the heels of their successful four-part Inclusion Town Hall series, which wrapped on Aug. 25.

“Inclusion happens one conversation, one relationship, and one connection at a time,” Dr. Gerilyn Davis (below) said. “We all contribute to inclusion. I am excited to work with industry leaders on such an important topic and the expansion of the winter sports we all love. Let the inclusion journey begin!”

