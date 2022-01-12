Snowsports Industries America (SIA) Launches Channel on FUEL TV to Thrill Viewers with Winter Enthusiast Content Featuring SIA Members

SIA’s “Snowbound” initiative was developed to reach more and diverse consumers on behalf of the winter outdoor industry

Park City, Utah (January 12, 2022) – Viewers worldwide will soon enjoy eleven episodes of thrilling winter outdoor lifestyle content featuring SIA member brands. The new “Snowbound” series, the result of a new partnership between FUEL TV and SIA, will debut on January 14. Eleven episodes will run through March 25, featuring content from SIA members, including Billabong, Black Crows, Elan, Hestra and others.

The new series is a component of SIA’s inclusive consumer platform called “Snowbound,” a marquee initiative by SIA to invest in consumer festivals, related consumer programming, and the collection of valuable, business-critical new consumer insights. “Through Snowbound, SIA is facilitating the winter-outdoor industry by reaching and embracing a broader, more diverse community of consumers,” said Nick Sargent, SIA president. “On behalf of our member companies, we are thrilled about this new FUEL TV series and what it means for capturing the attention of tomorrow’s winter enthusiast.”

Each 22-minute winter outdoor action and lifestyle episode that airs globally to a possible audience of 700 million devices will feature additional SIA member brands such as DPS, Icebreaker, J skis, Nordica, Phunkshun, SCARPA, Scott and more. In all, more than twenty SIA members will be lending their vision to future episodes to provide engaging content exposing their brands to a global audience ahead of the in-person Snowbound Festivals later this year. Airing every Friday, each episode will be available on-demand and via streaming platforms such as Samsung Plus TV. Re-airs will also occur intermittently throughout the week.

This year’s Snowbound Festivals in Denver and Boston, another component of SIA’s Snowbound platform, are scheduled to take place from November 11-13 and November 18-20, respectively. Exhibitor information and applications are available on snowboundfest.com.

“FUEL TV is pleased to partner with SIA to bring the Snowbound channel to life. FUEL TV is the global home of action sports and youth culture and there is no better place to launch a channel with the intent to cross-pollinate with a worldwide community of sports enthusiasts and introduce them to the winter outdoor lifestyle,” says Fernando Figueiredo of FUEL TV.

“With this series, our member brands will provide content that speaks to the die-hard enthusiast and aspirational participant alike,” said Sargent.

Snowbound’s partnership with FUEL TV comes on the heels of another successful Snowbound collaboration with SIA member brand 686 and THE NTWRK, a live, online e-commerce marketplace specializing in shoppable content created by world-class content creators. And the NextGen Participation Study is another Snowbound component that outlines critical insights and perspectives on snowsports by underrepresented communities in the winter outdoors.

To keep up to date on all Snowbound news, announcements and additional activations throughout the year, please visit snowboundfest.com or snowsports.org.

###

About Snowbound

Snowbound is a celebration of the winter outdoor lifestyle. A global consumer platform of festivals, digital content, events and instruction, Snowbound welcomes, entertains and connects a community of diverse winter outdoor enthusiasts. For the winter outdoor industry, Snowbound is an essential platform to embrace and engage the consumer and to glean invaluable insights. Snowbound was created in 2020 by Snowsports Industries America (SIA).

To learn more, please visit www.snowboundfest.com and follow us @snowboundfest on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About SIA

Founded in 1954 and based in Park City, UT, Snowsports Industries America (SIA) is a nonprofit, member-owned trade association representing the winter outdoor community including suppliers, retailers, sales reps, resorts and nonprofits whose mission is to help the winter outdoor community thrive. SIA provides value to its members through continuous education, insightful research, creating a path for an inclusive winter outdoor community, growing participation in winter outdoor sports and developing consumer events (Snowbound Festivals) that drive business, while advocating for pressing issues that face the winter outdoor industry such as climate change and tariffs. We are #UnitedByWinter. For more information and to become a member, visit snowsports.org.

About FUEL TV

Founded in 2003, FUEL TV is the global home of action sports on television. Available in more than 100 countries around the world, FUEL TV is the only channel focused exclusively on the sports, culture and lifestyles of Surfing, Skateboarding, Snowboarding, Free Skiing, BMX and MTB, and the art, music and fashion that define them. With a strong presence on traditional pay television platforms, FUEL TV is also available as a Free Advertising-supported Streaming Television (FAsST) channel in key territories, and as a global premium Subscription Video-on-Demand (SVOD) service called FUEL TV+ . Headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, FUEL TV has offices in Los Angeles, Miami, São Paulo, Beijing and Melbourne.

Check where to see FUEL TV in your country/region at https://www.fuel.tv/find-us/

For more visit www.fuel.tv