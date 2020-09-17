Snowsports Industries America Releases New, Insightful Report on the Impacts of COVID-19 on Winter Consumers

Park City, Utah (September 16, 2020) – Snowsports Industries America (SIA) releases their first of two consumer insights report this season “The Impacts of COVID-19 on Snowsports Consumer Trends and Insights.” The second report is planned for February 2021.

Aimed at delivering actionable consumer information to the winter outdoor community, SIA surveyed over 1,000 avid winter enthusiasts on the impact COVID-19 has had, and will have, on their spending, shopping, planning, and general sentiments about the upcoming winter season.

Key takeaways from this report include winter enthusiasts’ thoughts on the economy and spending, spring and summer outdoor participation, optimism and excitement for the upcoming season, in-person vs. online shopping, and considerations for in-person retail safety. The overall findings show excitement for the upcoming winter season and much more. View the quick, introductory video below:

This report is a direct result of SIA’s recent purchase of the BEWI Ski and Snowboard Expos (re-branded and re-conceptualized as “Snowbound Festivals”). This strategic move into consumer shows provides SIA members, and the greater winter outdoor industry, with direct access to winter enthusiasts, as well as their insights, behaviors, and trends. Engaging with and gaining a better understanding of consumer habits and expectations, are critical tools for SIA members’ business and overall industry growth.

“Our goal is to arm winter outdoor businesses with valuable consumer insights. COVID-19 has created many uncertainties, as well as, unanticipated opportunities in the winter outdoor space. This report helps illustrate not only those hurdles, but also the bright spots and areas for optimism. It’s a must-read for any winter outdoor business,” says Maria McNulty, SIA COO.

Free to SIA Premium members, this report is available to all other SIA members at preferred rates, click here to login and download. Non-members are able to purchase the report here.

For more information on this report and/or SIA research please reach out to Maria McNulty at SIA: [email protected]

Consumer insights and engagement is one of six key initiatives for SIA in 2020-21. Other research products include monthly in-season retail data, annual winter sports and recreation participation, and custom research.

About SIA

