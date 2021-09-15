Snowsports Industries America Outlines Upcoming Education Initiatives

Monthly inclusion meet-ups, leadership workshops and more on tap for coming year

Park City, Utah (September 15, 2021) – On the cusp of the upcoming winter season, Snowsports Industries America (SIA) announces a number of new programs within the organization’s Education platform.

With the aim of providing critical tools and information necessary to drive and grow businesses, SIA provides year-round, curated education events for members and non-members. Building on the knowledge generated by more than 70 virtual education events and the coming together of over 6,000 industry attendees, this year’s educational offerings include in-person and virtual events with topics ranging from inclusion and climate to consumers and technology.

To kick things off, SIA is launching a Monthly Inclusion Discussion Meet-up beginning today. These sessions are led by Dr. Gerilyn Davis of Inclusion on the Slopes, and will offer attendees thought-provoking and engaging discussions on what it means to be inclusive, what inclusion looks like for the winter outdoor community and how to practice inclusion in your daily life. Ensuing sessions will be held the third Wednesday of the month thereafter; those interested in attending can register here.

Furthermore, SIA will debut a new series of member-only workshops that look to build the leadership skills necessary to address hurdles and help usher in positive change to the winter outdoor community. Titled Leadership for Transformation: Creating Positive Change in the Winter Outdoor Industry – A Workshop for 21st Century Leaders, the five-part series will kick off on September 21, 2021, and run bi-weekly until November 16, 2021. More details and registration available here.

The upcoming year will also see the continuation of virtual Town Halls set to cover wide-ranging topics in the areas of business operations, sustainability, trade, sales & e-commerce, and more, all to help members navigate change and identify new opportunities for growth and innovation. Visit SIA’s Education page for more information and details on all upcoming events, as well as, access to preexisting educational resources available on-demand.

“SIA’s Education programming is one of our most important offerings for the winter outdoor community,” says Nick Sargent, president of SIA. “More than ever, staying abreast of best practices and working in tandem across the industry towards a shared goal is vital. To enact the type of change we want to see across the winter sports landscape, we all need to be working from a shared knowledge base, and our year-long, curated programming is the catalyst for that.”

###

About SIA

Founded in 1954 and based in Park City, UT, Snowsports Industries America (SIA) is a nonprofit, member-owned trade association representing the winter outdoor community including suppliers, retailers, sales reps, resorts and nonprofits whose mission is to help the winter outdoor community thrive. SIA provides value to its members through continuous education, insightful research, creating a path for an inclusive winter outdoor community, growing participation in winter outdoor sports and developing consumer events (Snowbound Festivals) that drive business, while advocating for pressing issues that face the winter outdoor industry such as climate change and tariffs. We are #UnitedByWinter. For more information and to become a member, visit snowsports.org.