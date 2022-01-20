SMITH WELCOMES TESS COADY TO GLOBAL SNOW TEAM

Portland, Oregon (January 20, 2022) – SMITH is excited to announce today the addition of Australian-based big air and slopestyle snowboarder, Tess Coady, to its global snow team. The multi-year partnership – facilitated by SMITH Australia on behalf of the international brand – welcomes Coady to a stellar line-up of skiers and snowboarders representing SMITH across continents throughout the world.

Raised in St. Kilda, Australia, Coady, along with her three siblings, were entertained and encouraged through sports, participating in gymnastics, swimming, surfing, basketball, and diving. At ten years old, Coady discovered her passion for snowboarding during family weekends to the local mountains, which slowly evolved into regional competitions, overseas trips, and international events. Now 21 years old, her recent accolades include earning gold at the 2022 LAAX Open Slopestyle, bronze finalist at the 2021 World Championships Slopestyle, and gold medalist and three-time bronze medalist in Slopestyle World Cup. Coady was a 2018 Australian Olympic Team Member and is a solid contender for the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

“Tess brings a truly unique style, personality, and flare to snowboarding that keeps us on the edge of our seats before she drops into each run. This x-factor mixed with her pure love for the sport is infectious. We’re thrilled to introduce Tess as a member of the global SMITH team and proud to have her passion and talent representing female athletes in Australia and around the world” said Thomas Edgar, SMITH Marketing Manager, Australia.

For competitions and everyday riding, Coady prefers the Squad MAG goggle – with a particular affinity for the look and performance of the Rose Gold ChromaPop lens for all weather conditions – and pairs them with the Maze or Code helmet. Off the hill, she wears the Wildcat sunglasses and the eco-conscious Eastbank CORE sunglasses made from recycled water bottles.

