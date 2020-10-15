Smith Announces Global Product Partnerships with the U.S. Ski Team and Austrian Ski Association

Smith’s new Icon Race Helmet Supports Team Athletes in Training and Competitions

Portland, Oregon (October 15, 2020) – Smith is excited to announce this week its new global partnerships with U.S. Ski & Snowboard and the Austrian Ski Association (ÖSV) to support elite athletes from both teams with pinnacle products for training and competition.

Smith officially entered the race market this winter with the launch of its FIS-approved Icon helmet; a low-profile, advanced ABS shell construction formulated specifically for high speed impacts while providing extended coverage around the head. Smith further incorporated multiple internal construction materials to meet the demands of racers on the FIS stage including superior impact-absorbing benefits of Koroyd®, engineered EPP inserts at the front of the helmet for dual density construction that allow for multiple gate impacts, and a multi-directional impact protection system (MIPS®) lining. For slalom disciplines, the Icon also has a compatible and removable nylon chin guard for added facial protection.

Land Rover U.S. Ski Team athletes Ryan Cochran-Siegle, Laurenne Ross, Bella Wright and River Radmus will debut the Icon race helmet during giant slalom competitions at the World Cup in Sölden, Austria on October 18, 2020. Each racer will also compete in Smith’s Squad XL goggles featuring proprietary ChromaPop™ lens technology offering greater definition of objects, natural color and superior optical clarity. Off the racecourse, U.S. Ski Team and ÖSV athletes will also sport iconic Smith sunglasses, powered by ChromaPop.

“Smith has been a key player in American winter sports for over 50 years and I am honored and excited to be a part of bringing that legacy back into American ski racing,” said Cochran-Siegle. “Smith’s foremost commitment in producing the highest quality products and providing athletes a maximum level of support continues to allow us to compete at the most elite levels across Freeskiing, Big Mountain, Freestyle, Pipe, Snowboarding, and once again Ski Racing. I can hardly wait to see what the future has in store,” he continued.

Jesse Hunt, USST Alpine Program Director commented, “In a sport like ski racing where speeds are high and hundredths of a second mean the difference between success and failure, quality equipment is essential. Improved visibility gives any racer an edge, so athletes pick their eyewear carefully. Smith has been supporting our athletes that specialize in the technical and speed events across both genders, and they have been doing it for years. Our athletes at the World Cup level trust Smith goggles and helmets for both precision and protection.”

With its official product launch into ski racing, Smith now offers a comprehensive collection of helmets and eyewear for every discipline of skiing. The new Icon helmet (MSRP $350 / Weight 25 oz), and it’s youth version – the Icon Jr. helmet – conforms to FIS RH 2013 requirements, and are available at select specialty retailers and online at smithoptics.com.

###

About Smith:

Originating from Sun Valley, Idaho, Smith was founded in 1965 with the invention of the first snow goggle featuring a sealed thermal lens and breathable vent foam. With 54 years of innovation and design experience, Smith is widely known today as an industry leader that pioneers advanced eyewear and helmets that incorporate dynamic technologies, optimized performance and clean styling to fuel fun beyond walls. Smith seeks to power thrilling experiences in snow, surf, bike, fish and peak performance outdoor adventures with a comprehensive collection that exudes modern style and vibrant personality. To Smith, the experience is everything. Smith is part of Safilo Group. Additional information is available at smithoptics.com.

About U.S. Ski & Snowboard

U.S. Ski & Snowboard is the Olympic National Governing Body (NGB) of ski and snowboard sports in the USA, based in Park City, Utah. Tracing its roots directly back to 1905, the organization represents nearly 200 elite skiers and snowboarders in 2020, competing in seven teams; alpine, cross country, freeski, freestyle, snowboard, nordic combined and ski jumping. In addition to the elite teams, U.S. Ski & Snowboard also provides leadership and direction for tens of thousands of young skiers and snowboarders across the USA, encouraging and supporting them in achieving excellence. By empowering national teams, clubs, coaches, parents, officials, volunteers and fans, U.S. Ski & Snowboard is committed to the progression of its sports, athlete success and the value of team. For more information, visit www.usskiandsnowboard.org.

Smith Media Contact:

Kate Gaeir // Akimbo Communications

[email protected], (206) 334-0863