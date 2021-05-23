Ski Moms Fun Names Stowe as the Best Summer Ski Resort in North America

WARREN, Vermont – May 23, 2021 – It’s no secret to travel industry insiders that moms manage the travel calendar and are the keepers of the summer schedule. With summer right around the corner, the mom members of Ski Moms Fun named Vermont’s Stowe ski resort as the ultimate summer travel destination for the families. Ski Moms Fun, is made of thousands of moms who are passionate about time spent outdoors. Stowe beat out twenty other resorts for the coveted title.

In its first year of polling the 2300-member group, the members nominated 25 ski resorts from around the globe. From there, voting opened to all members. The final tally revealed a top 5 list of the best summer ski resorts in North America with Stowe earning the top spot.

Stowe has long been a favorite of adventure travelers and those wanting to head to the mountains to escape the humidity and heat. Ski Moms Fun members said, ”Stowe has multiple lakes within a short drive, mountains to hike, the best bike/run path, Main Street, farmers market, coffee shops, restaurants, swimming holes, tubing and the Ben and Jerry’s factory – 20 min away.”

Families have been flocking to Vermont to beat the heat for decades. “People are drawn to Stowe during our summer and fall months for inspiration, natural beauty and the adventures we offer on Vermont’s highest peak. There is an historical energy that animates our mountains and entire unique community,” said Bobby Murphy, general manager and vice president of Stowe Mountain Resort.

The other resorts earning top spots: Lake Placid, NY #2, Telluride, CO #3, Heavenly, CA #4 and Jackson Hole, WY #5.

