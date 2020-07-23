July 23, 2020 (Park City, UT) SIA’s Snowbound Festival Update

We wanted to give all of you an update on our plans for the 2020 Snowbound Festivals (formerly known as the BEWI Ski & Snowboard Expos) and we have some good news and bad news to share with you.

Let’s get the bad news out of the way first.

Due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 virus, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Snowbound Festivals in both Boston and Denver for 2020. At Snowbound Festival, the health and safety of our attendees, exhibitors, guests, friends and staff is always our number one priority. In speaking with local and state authorities on the latest public health guidelines, we feel that cancelling the events is the best and safest decision for this season. If you have already paid a deposit for booth space this year we will refund you and we encourage you to reach out to us with any questions you might have regarding the cancellations.

While we share this update with a very heavy heart, we also have some good news for you.

We are working on some new ways to digitally connect with our consumers this year so they can still score some great deals, get a sneak-peak into new products, and experience some of the amazing winter content we had planned for them – all from the comfort and safety of their homes. There will be a variety of opportunities for you to be involved and engage with our audiences this fall, so please stay tuned for some big announcements about our online plans in the very near future.

We know that the news of the Snowbound Festivals being cancelled this year is very disheartening, but we remain as excited as ever to come together as an online community to officially welcome winter and enjoy all of the incredible content, guests, products, experiences and fun that are the cornerstones of these events.

For the latest updates, please follow Snowbound Festival on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

In the meantime, we hope you are all staying safe and healthy during these challenging times. We look forward to building the Snowbound online community with you this year and then coming back together in person at the Snowbound Festivals in 2021 to celebrate everything you love most about winter!

