Engaging and Uniting the Outdoor Winter Community to Battle the Climate Crisis

Snowsports Industries America (SIA) Launches ClimateUnited Week

SIA presents ClimateUnited Week, a workshop series designed to engage the winter outdoor community in implementing a strategic and actionable approach to business-based climate solutions.

ClimateUnited Week provides four 30-minute virtual workshops focused on winter outdoor businesses who are beginning their path toward sustainability and climate solutions.

SIA will host ClimateUnited Week April 19-22, 2021 with a workshop at 11:00 am (MDT) each day in conjunction with Earth Day celebrations

ClimateUnited Week is part of the larger SIA ClimateUnited initiative, provided at no cost to members and created specifically to engage the winter outdoor community in business-based climate strategies while creating an aligned and united community committed to climate solutions.

Park City UT (April 14, 2021) — In recognition of Earth Day (April 22), Snowsports Industries America (SIA) is launching ClimateUnited Week, a four-day series of events to engage SIA members in actionable, climate solutions. ClimateUnited Week is part of SIA’s member facing climate initiative and will be presented in partnership with The Underswell, a leading expert in brand sustainability guidance. ClimateUnited Week is open to anyone in the winter outdoor community.

“Partnering with SIA and the ClimateUnited Week sessions made perfect sense because collaboration is important and climate action is urgent. I appreciate the vision SIA has to unite and inspire the industry, through knowledge, insights, and shared stories,” said Derek Sabori, found of the Underswell.

Climate change is already having a direct impact on the winter outdoor industry through shorter, wetter winters and unpredictable seasons. This in turn creates uncertainty in long-term planning and supply chains, while threatening the tourist-dependent businesses in the communities in which we live. However, the winter outdoor community has the power to set a new course for our climate and the future of our winters.

ClimateUnited Week is a series of four short, powerful conversations designed to help the winter outdoor community businesses better understand and strategically approach climate solutions. These virtual workshops each address a climate-related topic pertinent to SIA’s membership – with topics ranging from addressing the imperatives for climate action to discussing environmental inequities and climate justice. ClimateUnited Week is a part of the larger SIA ClimateUnited initiative to create a focused roadmap for corporate engagement and a commitment to climate solutions for the outdoor winter community.

“We’ve built a climate platform to meet our member-businesses where they are – guiding them towards meaningful climate action,” said SIA‘s head of advocacy Chris Steinkamp.“Education, valuable tools, and peer-to-peer collaboration are critical components of that guidance.”

SIA will also be inviting winter outdoor businesses to join the ClimateUnited Pact, a set of principles that align and unite the industry against the climate crisis. Pact signatories will have the opportunity to collaborate and collectively problem-solve and elevate their voice on climate policy. SIA members also gain access to the SIA Climate Lab, a free online guide with a proven playbook, tools, and best-in-class resources to help businesses of any size plan and execute their climate strategy. For more information on SIA’s ClimateUnited Pact or the ClimateUnited platform visit: www.snowsports.org/climate

ClimateUnited Week Calendar (all events at 11:00 am MDT with host Derek Sabori of The Underswell):

April 19: “Why Climate? Why Now?”

Guest: Tyler Lamotte, Chief Brand Officer, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Addressing climate change is an imperative for every business in the winter outdoor community. But let’s back up a second and talk about all the reasons why. Join us for a discussion that will build the undeniable case for corporate engagement on climate.

April 20: “Identifying, Creating and Sharing Sustainability Stories From Within Your Brand”

Guest: Tim Sweeney, Global Storytelling & Communications, Salomon

Today’s winter outdoor industry consumers are asking what brands are doing in the areas of sustainability and climate change. What you share and the tone you use can go a long way toward establishing authenticity and credibility. Salomon learned this in recent years as it began to weave sustainability topics into more of its consumer-facing brand stories via creative content, athletes and product development.

April 21: “Carbon Reporting: Are we ready, where do we start?”

Guest: Austin Whitman, CEO, Climate Neutral

We’ve talked about the why, we know the time is now, and you’ve laid some groundwork, but we can’t improve upon what we don’t measure. It’s time to quantify. What’s your carbon footprint? What’s the difference between Scope 1, 2, and 3? What’s required to undertake a carbon assessment and is your team ready?

April 22: “Climate Justice and Climate Action “

Guest TBA

Not all climate impacts are created equal or distributed equally. From extreme weather to rising sea levels, the effects of climate change often have disproportionate effects on historically marginalized or underserved communities. As we look towards solutions, we must recognize those most affected by climate change and include their experience and expertise in how we move forward, providing just and equitable opportunities for all. Join us for a discussion that opens up the dialogue we all need to be having as we all move forward on our climate journey.

To see the full ClimateUnited Week calendar and register for any session, please visit: www.snowsports.org/education

About SIA

Founded in 1954 and based in Park City, UT, Snowsports Industries America (SIA) is a nonprofit, member-owned trade association representing the winter outdoor community including suppliers, retailers, sales reps, resorts and nonprofits whose mission is to help the winter outdoor community thrive. SIA provides value to its members through continuous education, insightful research, creating a path for an inclusive winter outdoor community, growing participation in winter outdoor sports and developing consumer events (Snowbound Festivals) that drive business, while advocating for pressing issues that face the winter outdoor industry such as climate change and tariffs. We are United By Winter. For more information and to become a member, visit snowsports.org.