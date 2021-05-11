SIA Invites You To Be Heard

“Alone a youth runs fast, with an elder slow, but together they go far.”

-Luo (East Africa) proverb

By now, we hope the recovery of both body and mind is well underway after a season you may prefer to forget! That said, we’ve witnessed a level of grit, resilience and sheer that will serve this industry well into the future.

What you did and how you did it is extraordinary! SIA is even more committed now than ever to help suppliers, retailers, reps and resorts come together as a more unified winter outdoor community, navigate the uncertain times and plan for the future.

This spring, SIA is launching member-only regional focus groups intended to create fruitful conversation on what industry-wide progress looks like in the areas of climate, participation/inclusion and innovation. Moreover, members will be invited to share business-related hurdles and opportunities in an effort to better inform SIA on necessary member tools, resources and industry-wide collaborations, including a Leadership Academy to support greater collaboration and thought-leadership across the winter outdoor community.

How it works:

Regional groups made up of suppliers, retailers and resorts for facilitated discussions

Facilitator synthesizes takeaways/key themes for unbiased input to SIA

SIA uses information to help determine key programs/resources for the 2022 fiscal year

Structure:

90-minute sessions via Zoom during May and June 2021

Maximum of 25 participants per session, SIA members only

Group discussion facilitated by Molly Tschang (view Molly’s LinkedIn profile here)

An agenda will be created for each group as part of a guided conversation that includes specific topics for discussion (climate, inclusion and innovation), and also allows for additional areas of interest.

Schedule: Register to attend one of the following sessions.

Participants are requested to attend the session within their closest geographic region (as per below) in order to better facilitate conversation and collaboration among regional industry peers. Moreover, as SIA is keen to hear diverse perspectives, a session has been created specifically for women and underrepresented groups in the industry.