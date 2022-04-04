SIA Focuses on Tangible Climate Change Action with ClimateUnited Month

ClimateUnited Month aims to bring together the industry in the name of climate solutions

Park City, Utah (April 4, 2022) – Snowsports Industries of America (SIA) is pleased to announce the first ever ClimateUnited Month, April 2022. This entire month will be dedicated to reinforcing SIA’s commitment to uniting and mobilizing the winter outdoor industry to take action against climate change through educational sessions, industry conversations and access to expert recommendations.

The ClimateUnited Lab is SIA’s powerful member-only platform designed to help businesses combat climate change. At the heart of the Lab is a social community that provides the ability for real-time sharing and collaboration between members, direct access to experts and a library of critical resources. ClimateUnited gives members the playbook and toolkit to make meaningful, tangible progress towards climate action. The platform also includes a series of masterclass-style videos led by industry leaders and colleagues, with dedicated space to work alongside other businesses.

The ClimateUnited Lab was launched earlier this year as a solution to help companies address climate change and a way to deliver immediate business value to SIA members. ClimateUnited Month aims to continue this momentum and offer more opportunities for the winter outdoor community to join forces and grow their climate knowledge.

The first and second educational sessions are titled Building a Circular Strategy to Reduce Your Emissions and Solving the Sustainable Packaging Dilemma, respectively. Both of these webinars will be open to the entire winter outdoor community. The third and fourth are member-only and are titled Measuring Your Product Impacts and Telling Authentic Sustainability Stories and Insuring the Planet: a Giant Opportunity for Activism in the Most Unlikely of Places.

ClimateUnited Month builds upon one of SIA’s core beliefs – that meaningful change happens when the industry comes together.

“We’re beyond excited to present opportunities to our members to work alongside one another and have honest conversations about the work that lies ahead,” says Nick Sargent, SIA President. “Fighting climate change is certainly not an easy feat, and we know that there is power in numbers. We hope that widespread industry communication and access to leaders and experts in the space will directly result in real climate solutions.”

SIA’s ready-to-implement tools and techniques for climate action are more important than ever. SIA hopes that this program only continues to grow and that ClimateUnited Month sparks conversations and change that last much longer than the span of 30 days.

For more information on ClimateUnited Month and each individual educational session, please visit SIA’s website or log into the SIA Member Portal.

