Snowsports Industries America Voices Support for Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act

PARK CITY, UT (July 30, 2021) – Today, Snowsports Industries America (SIA) announced their support of the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, the most broadly supported carbon pricing bill in Congress.

The bill puts a fee on carbon emissions from coal, oil and gas which, over time, will drive down carbon pollution as energy companies, industries and American consumers will move toward cleaner, cheaper options. The funds collected from the carbon fee are allocated in equal shares to the American people to spend with no restrictions. To protect U.S. manufacturing, imported goods from countries without equal fees will pay a border carbon adjustment, and goods exported from the United States will receive a refund under this policy.

“Placing a price on carbon is one of the most effective tools we have to substantially reduce carbon emissions and address climate change. This market-based mechanism has broad bipartisan support, and we strongly support this common-sense legislation that will protect our industry and communities like Park City from the devastating impacts of climate change,” said Nick Sargent, president of SIA.

As an industry that is entirely dependent on consistent winter seasons, the winter outdoor industry is on the front lines of climate change – already seeing dramatic shifts in seasonality and rising temperatures. These changes are having economic impacts throughout the $73 billion winter outdoor industry’s supply chain, as well as on resorts and winter tourist-dependent communities across the United States.

Climate change is a critical priority for SIA and they are mobilizing their membership, manufacturers and retailers to take action by reducing emissions, embracing clean energy and advocating for state and federal climate policies with their ClimateUnited initiative.

It’s important that the winter outdoor industry unites to enact smart, bipartisan climate policies. For more information on the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act and to learn how winter outdoor businesses can endorse the bill, please visit: https://energyinnovationact.org/

About SIA

Snowsports Industries America (SIA) is leading the transformation and evolution of the winter outdoor community. A non-profit based in Park City, Utah, SIA connects diverse industry stakeholders and provides a clear roadmap for a thriving future guided by advocacy, consumers, education, inclusion, insights and participation. We are #UnitedByWinter. For more information and to become a member, visit snowsports.org.