Shorter ski seasons, worsening wildfires: How climate change will hit outdoor recreation in the Pacific Northwest

September 24, 2019 / SIA / No Comments

Permalink:  https://www.seattletimes.com/life/outdoors/short-winters-wildfires-altered-landscapes-how-climate-change-will-impact-outdoor-recreation-in-the-pacific-northwest/

Posted in

SIA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

3 + 18 =