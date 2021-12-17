Industry News

Share Winter Invests $1.5 Million in 49 Programs Nationwide

December 17, 2021 | 0 Comments

PROVIDENCE, RI, December 17, 2021 – Share Winter Foundation (Share Winter) is proud to announce their 49 Grantees for Winter 2021/22.  Each Share Winter grantee provides youth, ages 5-18, with at least 4 on-snow experiences, in Nordic or alpine skiing and/or snowboarding. The grantees also create ongoing opportunities for skiing and riding for program graduates.

This year, with the help of Alterra Mountain Company, Share Winter is expanding four grantee programs to new locations, and launching 18 pilot programs with youth-serving organizations that will provide learn to ski and snowboard programs for the first time.

In an effort to move closer to their goal of funding 100,000 youth each winter by 2028, Share Winter is increasing its number of grantees from 26 to 49 this year. “This year, we’re expanding our impact and continuing our commitment to creating and expanding opportunities for more youth to ski and ride.  We’re incredibly proud of all of our programs, who are navigating these challenging times, and continuing to provide outstanding programs for the next generation of skiers and riders” explains Constance Beverley, CEO of Share Winter.  This year, Share Winter is providing over $1.3M in grant funding, and distributing over $200,000 in outerwear to its grantees. Congratulations to Share Winter’s 2021 Grantees:

Central Cross Country Ski Association (CXC)

STOKED Mentoring

Hoods to Woods

Catamount Trail Association

Youth Sports Alliance Park City (YSA)

Brotherhood Crusade

Ketchum Downtown YMCA

Boys and Girls Club of the San Gorgonio Pass

Boys and Girls Club of Greater Redlands-Riverside

Muckleshoot Tribal School

Washoe Tribe

Boys and Girls Club of Western Nevada

Mater Academy of Northern Nevada

Nature’s Mountain Classroom

Boys and Girls Club of Greater Salt Lake

Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Colorado

Fraser Valley Metropolitan Recreation District

Asian Pacific Development Center

Boys and Girls Club Pikes Peak Region

Boys and Girls Club Metro Denver

Spirit of the Sun

Association of Africans Living in Vermont (AALV)

Big Pine Schools

Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club

Big Sky Youth Empowerment Project, Inc.

Richmond Elementary School (Snow Motion)

Sky Tavern

Bridger Ski Foundation

Payette Lakes Ski Club

Coombs Outdoors

Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation

The Loppet Foundation

Youth Enrichment Services (YES)

Crystal Community Ski Club

SHRED Foundation

The Service Board (tSB)

Boys and Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe

Whaleback Mountain

Antelope Butte Foundation

The Chill Foundation

Winter4Kids

SOS Outreach

YMCA of Northern UT

Minnesota Youth Ski League (MyXC)

YMCA of Greater Flint

Mt. Ashland Association

Charles N. Romero Snowsports Program for Pueblo Youth

Rotarun Ski Club, Inc.

New England Nordic Ski Area Association (NENSA)

Media Contact:

Constance Beverley, CEO
Email: [email protected]

About Share Winter:

Share Winter Foundation (Share Winter) is a non-profit grantmaking organization working to improve the lives, health, and fitness of youth through winter sports, and create a more diverse, inclusive, and welcoming winter sports community. Share Winter works closely with carefully selected grantees to build efficient, effective, sustainable winter sports programs and pipelines to ongoing winter sports participation. Through our partnerships, we strive to make winter sports accessible to a broader, more diverse community and share winter with 100,000 youth by 2028. Learn more at www.sharewinterfoundation.org.

