Share Winter Invests $1.5 Million in 49 Programs Nationwide

PROVIDENCE, RI, December 17, 2021 – Share Winter Foundation (Share Winter) is proud to announce their 49 Grantees for Winter 2021/22. Each Share Winter grantee provides youth, ages 5-18, with at least 4 on-snow experiences, in Nordic or alpine skiing and/or snowboarding. The grantees also create ongoing opportunities for skiing and riding for program graduates.

This year, with the help of Alterra Mountain Company, Share Winter is expanding four grantee programs to new locations, and launching 18 pilot programs with youth-serving organizations that will provide learn to ski and snowboard programs for the first time.

In an effort to move closer to their goal of funding 100,000 youth each winter by 2028, Share Winter is increasing its number of grantees from 26 to 49 this year. “This year, we’re expanding our impact and continuing our commitment to creating and expanding opportunities for more youth to ski and ride. We’re incredibly proud of all of our programs, who are navigating these challenging times, and continuing to provide outstanding programs for the next generation of skiers and riders” explains Constance Beverley, CEO of Share Winter. This year, Share Winter is providing over $1.3M in grant funding, and distributing over $200,000 in outerwear to its grantees. Congratulations to Share Winter’s 2021 Grantees: