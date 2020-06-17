Senate Passes Great American Outdoors Act

This morning, the US Senate passed the Great American Outdoors Act with overwhelming bipartisan support, fully funding the Land Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) at $900 million a year and providing much-needed support to the infrastructure and access opportunities to our National Parks and the public lands that we all recreate on – and that generate jobs and revenue in our industry and our rural communities. Thank you to all the Senators who supported this truly historic piece of legislation.

The bill passed 73-25 and now heads to the House of Representatives, where approval is anticipated.