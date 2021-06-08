Seirus Brings New Sales Representation to Northwest & Tahoe

Snow to Water Sports Group and the Blue Sky Agency take on new roles

SAN DIEGO, CA (June 8, 2021) – Seirus, leaders in cold weather accessories and cutting-edge technologies, is pleased to announce it is adding new sales representation in two dynamic regions.

Based in Bend, OR., Snow to Water Sports Group will represent Seirus in the Northwest region, encompassing Washington, Oregon and northern Idaho. Led by Joel Hammond, Snow to Water Sports Group also represents Salomon, Mons Royale, Master Fit Enterprises and Wend Wax. Specializing in softgoods and accessories, Jenna Crane will take the lead on the Seirus account.

“Joel and Jenna are highly respected reps in their territory with deep relationships and experience with the Northwest retailer base and have first-hand knowledge of the consumer needs from years of participation themselves,” said Don Maneth, Director of Snowsport Sales for Seirus. “We feel very fortunate to be able to have them represent the Seirus line in the Northwest, and believe they are going to be a fantastic addition to the Seirus family.”

“With a lot of direct experience in the accessories category, I can confidently say that Seirus is the best brand for our retailers across the NW territory,” said Jenna Crane. “Their service, quality and availability are key to their continued success, and we’re stoked to be on the team.”

Led by Dom Schwartz in northern California, the Blue Sky Agency has worked with Seirus in northern California for more than 15 years and will assume oversight of the Lake Tahoe region. In addition to Seirus, Blue Sky also reps Smartwool, Hydroflask, Toad and Co, Obermeyer and Bogs.

“We really enjoy working with Blue Sky and are looking forward to a seamless transition, as well as the new ideas, approach and tactics they bring to this important territory,” said Maneth.

“After all this time with Seirus, this feels like a natural extension, benefitting Seirus, their retailers in the region and our agency,” said Schwartz.

Later this year, Seirus will deepen its commitment into base layers and rechargeable heated gloves and mittens. Having veteran, experienced sales reps with deep knowledge of winter products will enhance the brand’s visibility and sales.

###

