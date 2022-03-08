RED BULL RAID AT PALISADES TAHOE ANNOUNCED FOR FRIDAY, MARCH 18

WHAT:Red Bull Raid–the only freeride event in the United States that blends the endurance aspect of competitive uphill ski mountaineering with the technical, progressive style of big-mountain riding–returns to Palisades Tahoe, Friday, March 18, 2022.
The contest is split into two heats, followed by a finals event. Each heat consists of a timed uphill race and a technically judged big-mountain freeride contest. Top finishers advance to the finals and winners are announced in four categories–men’s and women’s ski and men’s and women’s splitboard.
WHO: The contest is open to 80 competitors and should be competent skiers or riders who have experience in skinning uphill, transitioning gear and descending in advanced terrain. The top three places in men’s and women’s ski and splitboard will receive a prize purse from Red Bull.
Through the Red Bull network, hi-res video and still images are captured and made immediately available for editorial use for all media channels including TV, film, print, mobile and digital. The content is centrally located at Red Bull Content Pool for interested media.
SIA is the winter industry's non-profit trade association, supporting its members through insightful research, education and events, while advocating for issues that impact the future of the industry. We're United By Winter, Join Us.