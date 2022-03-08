RED BULL RAID AT PALISADES TAHOE ANNOUNCED FOR FRIDAY, MARCH 18

WHAT: Red Bull Raid–the only freeride event in the United States that blends the endurance aspect of competitive uphill ski mountaineering with the technical, progressive style of big-mountain riding–returns to Palisades Tahoe, Friday, March 18, 2022.

The contest is split into two heats, followed by a finals event. Each heat consists of a timed uphill race and a technically judged big-mountain freeride contest. Top finishers advance to the finals and winners are announced in four categories–men’s and women’s ski and men’s and women’s splitboard.

WHO: The contest is open to 80 competitors and should be competent skiers or riders who have experience in skinning uphill, transitioning gear and descending in advanced terrain. The top three places in men’s and women’s ski and splitboard will receive a prize purse from Red Bull.

WHERE: Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort, California

WHEN: March 18th, 2022

8AM – Athletes on-course

9AM – 4PM – Preliminaries, Semi-finals, Final, Podium (Top 3)

4PM – 7PM – After Party*

NEWS:

The community-centric human-powered contest celebrates the unsung heroes of ski resorts;

those who live and work in the local towns and community.

The best of the best on the mountain; endurance, speed and skill are all tested at Red Bull Raid

Former Olympian Daron Rahlves , Red Bull and Palisades athletes, will take on the best in the field for top honors.

*AFTER PARTY INFORMATION:

WHERE: K2 Sundeck, Palisades Tahoe base

WHEN: Friday, March 18th, 4PM – 7PM

WHAT: Awards ceremony, celebrations and live music outside on the Patio. Come enjoy Red Bull and drink specials and the best of spring skiing apres.

