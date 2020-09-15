PSIA-AASI Releases “Navigating the 2020-21 Snowsports Season” Guide

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (Sept. 14, 2020) – Delivering ski and snowboard lessons in a healthy environment this season is more important than ever. To help snowsports schools and instructors prepare for the upcoming season, the Professional Ski Instructors of America and the American Association of Snowboard Instructors (PSIA-AASI) released “Navigating the 2020-21 Snowsports Season,” a document intended to foster conversations and amplify mindfulness around executing practical and successful lessons.

“Safety, fun, and learning make up the core tenets of PSIA-AASI’s vision to ‘Create Lifelong Adventures Through Education,’” said PSIA-AASI CEO Nicholas Herrin. “Delivering on this critical foundation for successful lessons is more important than ever as we work together to maintain a low-risk learning environment for ourselves, our guests, and our colleagues – helping to ensure a healthy snowsports season for everyone this winter.”

The information presented in this new document will help snowsports schools and instructors create conversations about executing practical and successful lessons. The current and ever-changing information about COVID-19 reinforces adaptability as the key focus this season.

“Navigating the 2020-21 Snowsports Season” also shares considerations for snowsports schools including group size and lesson product options that allow guests to ski and ride with their group or family. PSIA-AASI also offers a range of online learning courses resorts and snowsports schools can use to train instructors remotely. The guide also lists YouTube videos resorts can share with guests to help them prepare for their lesson before they arrive to the resort.

“We created this guide to be a resource for snowsports schools and instructors, to encourage conversations, and mindful approaches to enjoying winter sports,” said PSIA-AASI Director of Education Dave Schuiling.

“PSIA-AASI has many digital resources to train new and experienced instructors,” said Schuiling. “The considerations in this document highlight these resources to help instructors and guests navigate ski and snowboard lessons. We have additional guest facing resources including free videos that cover topics from how to carry your skis to how to make your first turns. Resorts can use these resources to meet guests where people are learning now, at home. Guests can then take these lessons with them to the hill.”

Read “Navigating the 2020-21 Snowsports Season” and learn more about what PSIA-AASI is doing to prepare snowsports schools and instructors for the 2020-21 season at thesnowpros.org/education/covid-19-updates.

###

About PSIA-AASI

The Professional Ski Instructors of America and the American Association of Snowboard Instructors (PSIA-AASI) is a nonprofit education association – and close-knit community – of more than 32,000 snowsports professionals dedicated to creating life-changing experiences for others through snowsports instruction. PSIA-AASI members give people the gift of freedom, health, and the ability to enjoy sports that will reward them for life. Members of PSIA-AASI are busy creating the future of skiing and snowboarding – the association is there to help make that job easier, providing the platform and support to ensure their success.