PSIA-AASI Partners with Givego to Bring Video Analysis Coaching to Smartphones

Receive Personal Improvement Tips from PSIA-AASI National Team Members

Lakewood, Colo. (Dec. 22, 2020) – The Professional Ski Instructors of America and the American Association of Snowboard Instructors announces its partnership with Givego, a video analysis tool, to provide skiers and riders easy access to personalized coaching from top instructors. The on-demand virtual instruction service connects outdoor enthusiasts, at any level, with instant access to work directly with some of top instructors across the country to learn or enhanced skills.

Givego is an on-demand marketplace, connecting world renowned instructors & athletes with passionate enthusiasts in more than 10 different sports. Givego’s Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Willie Ford, was a two-time NCAA All-American ski racer, and former President of POC in North America.

Users select an instructor to work with, upload a video, explain what they want to work on, and receive personalized feedback that includes video analysis with frame-by-frame voice over and drawing. Many members of PSIA-AASI’s elite National Team, who are the top instructors from across the country, are part of the Givego program available today.

“We’re excited to partner with Givego to make learning to ski and snowboard more inclusive by giving everyone access to a convenient low-cost platform to connect with our top educators, wherever and whenever works for them,” said PSIA-AASI Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Herrin. “The partnership shows new and experienced skiers and riders the value of taking a lesson with a professional instructor. In the past, only 50% of people who try our sport take a lesson, even though taking a lesson is the easiest way to learn. No matter your skill level – you can always improve to make your days on the slopes more fun. A virtual lesson is a great place to start.”

How Givego Works

Select the instructor to work with. Upload a video of yourself performing your sport. Explain what you are working on. Receive personalized video analysis from a world-renowned instructor. Follow up, ask a question, upload again.

“We know that users who have a positive experience through a Givego lesson are more likely to sign up for an in-person lesson,” said Ford. “Givego connects people who might not have taken lessons in the past, to see the value of snowsports education and take a lesson on their next visit to a snowsports area. Our ultimate goal is to grow the sport. We do this by providing everyone with the opportunity to improve.”

The Givego payment structure lets the user pay per lesson or subscribe to Givego Gold which includes 12 community sessions per year, discounts on direct connect sessions, and priority in the queue. PSIA-AASI memberscan access special members-only pricing through their Pro Offers.

To learn more, visit www.givego.io or download Givego from the App Store. Givego is currently only available for iOS (Apple) users, but a version for Android users is in development for release in 2021.

About Givego

Givego is a mobile marketplace built by athletes for athletes in Salt Lake City, UT. Givego delivers a proprietary mobile technology that connects passionate sports enthusiasts with world-renowned experts across multiple disciplines with the sole objective of helping athletes improve. Givego’s community of experts range from Olympic and professional athletes to some of the most sought-after instructors and coaches certified by leading NGB’s, like PSIA-AASI.

About PSIA-AASI

The Professional Ski Instructors of America and the American Association of Snowboard Instructors (PSIA-AASI) is a nonprofit education association – and close-knit community – of more than 32,000 snowsports professionals dedicated to creating life-changing experiences for others through snowsports instruction. PSIA-AASI members give people the gift of freedom, health, and the ability to enjoy sports that will reward them for life. Members of PSIA-AASI are busy creating the future of skiing and snowboarding – the association is there to help make that job easier, providing the platform and support to ensure their success.

