Progression Brands Group Announces North American Operating Partner for Yniq Eyewear

Media Release – Stockholm, Sweden and Eagle, Colorado – January 5, 2021 Yniq Eyewear (Spoxury TR Group AB) announces that it has selected the Vail Valley as its North American home and Progression Brands Group (PBG) as its North American Operating Partner.

Yniq’s decision to partner with PBG and call the Vail Valley home comes at a time when being close to the retailer and consumer is most important. In its capacity as North American operating partner PBG will focus on further expanding the retail network, enhance the level of customer service and support the brand provides, while elevating Yniq’s online and direct to consumer experience. With a team and showroom in the Vail Valley, PBG can react in real time to the needs and demands of both the brands retail partners and consumers.

“Teaming up with Yniq is very exciting for us, the brand fits perfectly into our portfolio of emerging luxury sports brands” said Ian Widmer, Progression Brands Group President and CEO. “Yniq’s design and technology story are an incredible asset to our industry at a time when we need newness, and we are proud to be a part of the brands’ journey.”

Mathias Ingvarsson, President of Yniq Sweden, believes the team he has put together represents a solid future for the brand. “It goes without saying our most authentic and important team member for the brand’s worldwide image and growth is Lindsey Vonn. Teaming up with Progression Brands Group to further develop and execute the commercial growth strategy for North America is another step to strengthening our position in todays’ largest consumer market in the world.”

###

About Yniq Eyewear

Yniq is a Swedish sports luxury boutique brand that develops and designs artisan goggles and eyewear, exquisitely handcrafted in Italy. Founded in 2009, YNIQ has received international praise for its patented technology and design for improved vision in alpine racing. Yniq’s complete line of goggles is now available at premier sport stores throughout North America and online at www.yniqeyewear.com.

About Progression Brands Group

Progression Brands Group is an operating company committed to partnering with emerging brands that focus on living an active lifestyle. With showrooms and offices across North America and Europe, PBG’s fully integrated operating verticals provide comprehensive and customized solutions based on the brand’s specific needs. Visit www.progressionbrands.com for more information.

Contact: Communications NA – What’s UP Public Relations