POWDR Names Gunnarson as President of Woodward

Park City, UT (April 12, 2022) – POWDR, the leading adventure lifestyle company, today announced that Chris “Gunny” Gunnarson will be the president of Woodward, a collection of camps and mountain resort experiences focused on inspiring and empowering the next generation in action sports. This position was created to further unify and grow the Woodward brand as the leader in action sports. Building innovative environments, delivering dynamic programming and attracting the most passionate people perfectly aligns with POWDR’s collective vision of the Woodward brand. Woodward is the foremost destination for those who want to learn, practice, and progress with the best of the best in action sports.

Gunny assumes this role to lead Woodward through its continued growth and expansion, evolving the business into a next generation action sports collective, which includes deeper integration at POWDR resorts and new destinations in new markets. Prior to being named president, Gunny held positions at POWDR as the senior vice president of Woodward Experiences and general manager of POWDR’s flagship Woodward destination, Woodward Park City. In addition to this new role, Gunny will continue to be a member of, and strategic advisor to, POWDR’s leadership team.

POWDR’s CEO, Justin Sibley, commented, “Woodward is an amazing brand with world class facilities and a focus on safe progression that are a critical ingredient to the future of action sports. I don’t know anyone with a better track record in the action sports, snow sports, and youth programming than Gunny. He is an invaluable advisor to our leadership team, and I look forward to his vision and counsel going forward as we continue to strive to grow, expand, and unify the Woodward brand.”

During his tenure at POWDR, Gunny has been an integral part of the re-brand of Woodward in 2018, the integration of Woodward Mountain Parks into many of POWDR’s resorts, the development of the master plan–and subsequent launch of Woodward Park City in 2019—and the management of that property during its first year. To complement the Woodward Mountain Experiences, he spearheaded the launch of Woodward Peace Park across several POWDR resorts and brought the Peace Park Championships to Woodward Tahoe in 2019 and Mt. Bachelor for 2022.

The founder and former president of Snow Park Technologies (SPT), Gunny is a passionate advocate for action sports and is committed to designing environments and experiences for sport progression at all ability levels. His snow sports career includes professional snowboarding, director of snowboarding at Bear Mountain and Snow Summit, VP of youth market development and action sports for Booth Creek Ski Holdings, and terrain park committee chairman for the National Ski Areas Association. Gunny lives in Park City, Utah, with his wife and two Woodward enthusiast daughters.

