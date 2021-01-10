Picture Welcomes Big Mountain Skier, Jackie Paaso to the Team

A shared interest in human-powered skiing and filmmaking projects drives the partnership.

DENVER, CO (January 10, 2021) – Picture, makers of recycled, organic, and bio-sourced products for board sports and the outdoors, is thrilled to announce the addition big mountain skier, Jackie Paaso, to their team of athletes, warmly referred to as the Picture Family. A highly respected fixture on the Freeride World Tour for the last 10 years, the partnership comes at a time of transition for Paaso, as she moves on from competing to focus on expedition-style skiing and filmmaking projects.

“For me, the decision to retire from competition meant the end of one chapter and the start of another,” said Paaso. “It’s very exciting to be joining the Picture team for the start of this new chapter in my ski career. I’ve always been inspired by their athlete’s adventures so it’s an honor to be joining such a great group of motivated and talented athletes. Even better, it feels good to represent a company that is doing its part to help make the world a better place so we can keep skiing in the future!”

Paaso has long been known for her incredible determination and boldness in line selection, driven more by progression of the sport than podium results – a mindset that should serve her well in her next move. “The goal is to start exploring more outside the boundaries of the resorts and to experience new lines by human power,” explained Paaso. “I’ve got a few projects lined up this season that allow me to do just so and I can’t wait to get out into the mountains and explore!”

“We are thrilled to add Jackie the Picture Family,” said Jessie Ambrogi-Yanson, Picture Marketing. “A fearless long-time competitor and ripping skier, Jackie brings years of international ski and adventure experience to the team. We are excited to partner with her as she transitions from the FWT and dives into new projects, adventures, and continues her work with SAFEAS clinics across the globe. She’s a natural fit for Picture and will be an amazing ambassador for the brand here in the US, in her adopted home of Sweden, and everywhere her travels take her.”

For more information, please contact Maro LaBlance at [email protected].