Picture Organic Clothing receives B Corporation® certification

ANNECY, France. (November 27, 2019) – Picture Organic Clothing, makers of recycled, organic, and bio-sourced products for board sports, is proud to announce they have earned B CORP certification, the highest distinction for companies committed to making environmental and social responsibility a core part of their business operations. “Achieving B CORP certification validates Picture’s credibility, acknowledging and rewarding the efforts we’ve made from the very beginning in 2008,” says Picture co-founder and CEO, Julien Durant. “However, it is not the end of the road. We also view the certification as a fantastic way to identify the areas in which we need improvement, providing us with a great road map for future actions and programs.” Using business as a force for good B Corporations (or B Corps) are a growing group of companies who are reinventing business, by pursuing purpose as well as profit. Picture Organic Clothing has been certified by B Lab as having met rigorous social and environmental standards which represent its commitment to goals outside of shareholder profit. The B Corp Certification examines an organization’s entire structure, covering five key impact areas of Governance, Workers, Community, Environment and Customers. The certification process is rigorous – businesses have to score a minimum of 80 points and provide evidence of socially and environmentally responsible practices – including energy supplies, waste and water use, worker compensation, diversity and corporate transparency. To complete the certification, the company will legally embed their commitment to purpose beyond profit in their company articles. Picture is now part of a community of over 2600+ businesses globally who have received certification as B Corps. The B Corp community is reflective of the American economy, with businesses from a cross section of industries and sizes. These include well-known and respected brands like Patagonia, Cotopaxi, Athleta, and Ben & Jerry’s. Recent attention on the outdoor industry makes Picture’s B Corp Certification a notable step, signaling a shift towards greater accountability and transparency in the sector. “We are delighted to welcome Picture Organic Clothing to the B Corp Community. This is a movement of companies who are committed to changing how business operates, who believe business really can be a force for good. We know that Picture is going to be a fantastic addition to the community and will continue driving the conversation forward”, says Nathan Gilbert, Executive Director of B Lab Europe. “Being able to welcome Picture to the B Corp Community is hugely exciting. Their commitment to doing business differently will be an inspiration to others and really help spread the idea that we can redefine success in business to be as much about people and planet as it is about profit”. Learn more about Picture’s commitments and its B Corp certification on the article here. For more information, please contact Maro LaBlance at [email protected]. About Picture Organic Clothing

Picture Organic Clothing is an environmentally focused action-outdoor apparel brand from France. Started in 2008 by three childhood friends, the brand’s mission is to inspire an eco-friendly lifestyle through their passion for boardsports and develop next-generation products that will help fight climate change. From day one, they established a baseline that all their products would contain a minimum of fifty percent recycled, organic, or bio-based materials. Today, Picture can be found in 42 countries and 1,400 retailers all over the world. #rideforthefuture About B Lab Europe

B Lab Europe is a non-profit established in 2014 to serve a growing community of European companies using business as a force for good. B Lab measures and verify companies’ environmental and social performance using the B Impact Assessment, and ensure rigorous standards are met by all European B Corps. Together with B Lab teams from around the world, they link a global network of socially and environmentally responsible businesses and promote positive, action-led change towards a new approach to business.

http://bcorporation.eu/