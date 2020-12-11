The Winter Outdoor Industry Celebrates The Paris Climate Agreement’s Anniversary

Saturday, December 12th marked the fifth anniversary of the historic Paris Climate Agreement. In 2021, the United States will re-enter the Paris Agreement and once again be a constructive player in the global effort to tackle climate change.

To celebrate this milestone, as part of the “We Are Still In” movement, SIA, the Outdoor Business Climate Partnership and 36 winter outdoor companies joined over 1,550 institutions calling on The Biden Administration to lead the U.S. toward a 100% clean energy economy. The letter ran as a full-page ad in the Washington Post on Saturday.

The U.S. still has a lot of catching up to do on the global climate stage. But if the Biden-Harris administration partners with local governments, the private sector and other institutions, the U.S. could cut its emissions in half by 2030 compared to 2005 levels. Expanding clean energy and addressing the climate crisis will help our country build back better by delivering a strong, equitable and sustainable recovery, growing the economy and creating millions of jobs.



Our collective message to the new administation is one of urgency to expand U.S. leadership on climate at home and abroad, to advance just and equitable climate solutions and build resilience to climate change.

Thank you to all the winter outdoor businesses that signed this letter, and for your leadership on this important issue.

See the letter here: https://americaisallin.com/

Winter Outdoor Industry Signatories:

Businesses