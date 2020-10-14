Outdoor Retailer Winter Online To Connect The Community This Winter

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, California – (October 14, 2020) – Outdoor Retailer announced today the upcoming launch of Outdoor Retailer Winter Online, a digital marketplace and enhanced online experience to support this winter season. As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, Outdoor Retailer Winter Online will replace the in-person show, originally scheduled for January 27-29, 2021, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, to bring the winter sports and outdoor communities together online to connect, learn, and discover what’s new in the industry.

“While there’s incredible value in gathering in-person, it’s our responsibility to provide a safe environment and serve the best interests of the snow and outdoor communities,” said Marisa Nicholson, Outdoor Retailer senior vice president and show director. “We are now focused on expanding upon the digital options we launched this past summer and are excited to introduce Outdoor Retailer Winter Online. We’re taking what we learned, along with feedback from our industry, and designing this next online edition with a host of enhancements for exhibitors and attendees this winter.

“Our commitment to our industry,” Nicholson continued, “is to provide an online experience that allows all attendees to discover new brands, products, and buyers; learn trends, best practices, and gain actionable insight; create connections, network, and engage with each other. As we continue to utilize new digital tools, it’s important for our community to remain united and take advantage of this opportunity to come together and help each other, and our industries, move forward.”

One of the most significant developments is the addition of artificial intelligence (AI). The Outdoor Retailer Winter Online experience will be powered by AI, inferring a user’s likes and dislikes, suggesting matches, and creating a uniquely tailored experience for each user to find products, brands, retailers, and education best suited to their needs. Outdoor Retailer Winter Online will also feature streamlined communication between brands, buyers, and media, including live video conferencing and live one-on-one chats; data-driven lead generation in real time; personalized dashboards and networking opportunities; and a comprehensive schedule of education sessions with industry leaders, experts, and visionaries.

Outdoor Retailer will work alongside Snowsports Industries America (SIA), Outdoor Industry Association (OIA), and other industry organizations, to develop educational programming and offer business tools. Key events will continue to be part of the online schedule, including the third annual Outdoor Retailer Innovation Awards – the entry window is currently open.

Nick Sargent, President of SIA said, “We are disappointed that we cannot gather this January, but this is our common reality due to the pandemic. That being said, there is a silver lining here. We have the opportunity to innovate and push the boundaries of how we do business. We also have the ability to maintain the momentum going into this season and keep the winter outdoor community together. Outdoor Retailer will provide a B2B platform in support of the trade, while SIA will continue to host our Industry + Intelligence educational sessions aimed at growing your business in this continually evolving world. We are all in this together.”

Lise Aangeenbrug, OIA Executive Director said, “While the impacts from COVID-19 continue to disrupt our individual lives, communities, and businesses, we know that coming together – even virtually – is more important than ever. We look forward to partnering with Outdoor Retailer to bring together our industry and collectively mobilize around new challenges and opportunities that can help create thriving outdoor businesses, keep our planet thriving, and ensure more people thrive in an equitable and inclusive outdoors.”

Attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors with existing plans for Outdoor + Snow Show, originally scheduled to take place at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver from January 27-29, 2021, can visit outdoorretailer.com or get in touch with the Outdoor Retailer team for assistance with making changes, cancellations, or more information.

Brands interested in exhibiting, connecting, sponsorships, or learning more about the Outdoor Retailer Winter Online experience can contact an Outdoor Retailer Account Executive today.

