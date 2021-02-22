Nordica’s Season 2 of ‘It’s Family Time’ Launches

Episode 1 features Idaho’s Rotarun Ski Area, ‘The little mountain with a big heart’

WEST LEBANON, N.H. – Feb. 22, 2021 – Legacy ski brand Nordica launched Season 2 of its “ It’s Family Time ” video series featuring skiing, families, and how the sport creates memories and bonds that last a lifetime.

Season 2’s mid-winter series includes two episodes. Part 1 titled “ Celebrate Your Community ” dropped last week, with Part 2 airing on Nordica’s website and social media channels Monday, March 1.

“Celebrate Your Community” features Hailey, Idaho’s Rotarun Ski Area . Known as ‘The little mountain with a big heart’, Rotarun is a single-lift, 475-foot ski hill run by local volunteers, businesses, and a small board of directors focused on providing locals with affordable access to winter sports.

The first episode highlights Rotarun’s Executive Director Scotty McGrew and local excavator and Nordica ambassador Carl Rixon Jr.’s efforts installing a new snowmaking system reviving the little hill and helping it to become a meeting ground for families enjoying the sport of skiing.

The episode also features 11 year-old Octavio Hurtado, one of the participants of Rotarun’s Rota-Rippers program, a tuition free, community supported, learn to ski and snowboard program designed to inspire the love of the mountains and celebrate diversity and access for all children of Idaho’s Wood River Valley.

For more information about Nordica and its products, go to Nordica.com . Retailers interested in more information, contact Nordica at 603.298.6900 or [email protected]

