Nordica Unleashes the Unleashed Collection

WEST LEBANON, N.H. – Feb. 1, 2022 – Nordica announces another new family of skis for the 2022-23 season, the Unleashed collection. The five-model collection is designed for the modern freeskier who spends their days off trail in the woods, chasing pow, and getting creative.

“Skis in the Unleashed collection have the perfect marriage between playfulness and the Nordica performance,” said Nordica North America’s Director of Marketing Sam Beck. “Absolutely, you can go out there and carve turns on groomers, but these skis really shine when taken off trail allowing skiers to transform the mountain into their playground.”

Designed to handle diverse terrain and variable conditions, Unleashed skis feature a new shape with steeper shovels for easy tip initiation and soft snow deflection and turned up tails for easy swiveling and riding switch.

The collection includes the 108, 98, and 90, and the 98 W and 90 W. Construction wise, the 108, 98, and 98 W feature a carbon reinforced wood core with a sheet of Nordica’s Terrain Specific Metal (TSM), a lightweight layer of metal tuned specifically for each model based on underfoot width and intended ski use. Combined with Nordica’s True Tip Technology, the construction reduces weight, enhances edge hold, and dampens vibrations for smooth easy-turning skis while maintaining the power and stability Nordica skis are known for. Offering similar performance at a lower price for the younger generation, the 90 and 90 W feature a lightweight wood core construction without TSM and True Tip Technology.

MSRP for the Unleashed 108 is $799.99, $699.99 for the 98, and $399.99 for the 90. Pricing for the Unleashed 98 W and 90 W is $699.99 and $399.99, respectively.

The 2022-23 Unleashed collection will be coming soon, in limited quantities, to select Nordica authorized retailers. For more information about Nordica and its Unleashed collection, please visit Nordica.com.

