Nordica Launches New Innovative Speedmachine 3 Ski Boots and Women’s Wild Belle All-Mountain Ski Collection

WEST LEBANON, N.H. – Jan. 21, 2021 – Ever optimistic and bullish on skiing, Nordica USA today announced it is adding completely re-designed models to its Speedmachine family of skis boots, which will be designated Speedmachine 3, and a line of all-mountain women’s skis called the Wild Belle collection.

“The enthusiasm people have for getting outdoors, even with the pandemic, gives us a lot of optimism for the future, and for skiers ability to continue to get out on the hill to have fun,” said Nordica USA’s Director of Marketing Sam Beck. “Each year we look forward to how we can enhance the skiing experience, and this year we’re very excited to introduce several new products with key innovations that are sure to do just that.”

Nordica’s ‘Machine’ family of performance boots consists of the Promachine, Speedmachine, and Sportmachine collections based on foot profiles. The company introduced the Speedmachine line 16 years ago, a benchmark and one of the most trusted boot lines in the market.

In development for the last five years, the new Speedmachine 3 models consist of the 130 S and 120 for men, and 115 W and 105 W for women designed to provide the perfect integration between lower leg, liner, and shell for the best ski driving experience.

The new Speedmachine 3 models are built around Nordica’s new 3Force Technology liner, available on the men’s 130 S and women’s 115 W, which consists of customizable black cork, an EVA insert around the ankle, and an adjustable tongue all designed to drive energy to the shell. All Speedmachine 3 models feature a new construction design called 3Force 3D Technology, consisting of a hard plastic honeycomb structure triple injected with softer plastics, lightening the boot, yet adding stiffness and precision at the same time. MSRP for the four models ranges from $700 to $850.

“Our ski collections are very tight and purpose built, every collection and every ski is clearly defined and has an important purpose for being,” explained Beck. “We don’t want consumers to be overwhelmed with options making it hard to decide. When choosing a Nordica ski the choice is simple. ‘Where on the mountain do I like to go, and which waist width makes sense for me?’ By keeping the offering really simple skiers will have the best shopping experience resulting in the perfect ski choice for them.”

The Wild Belle all-mountain series includes the one-ski quiver Wild Belle DC 84, and the more groomer specific waist width Wild Belle 78 and 74.

The top-of-line Wild Belle DC 84 features Nordica’s new innovative Double Core Technology, consisting of two poplar cores with beech wood stringers sandwiching a thin layer of rubber, called Pulse Core, in the center of the ski. The result is a smoother, more playful, and fun ski without lowering its speed limit.

The Wild Belle DC 84 and Wild Belle 78 use what Nordica calls “Natural Stance”. The area where the bindings attach, in correspondence with the binding plate, is lower by about 2mm, with the heels slightly lower than the toes. The immediate feeling can be compared to wearing flats versus heels, allowing skiers to stand comfortably on the skis while delivering more power with less effort.

On all three Wild Belle models, the two parts of the binding plate are shortened and moved closer together, which allows skis to flex more naturally for smooth effortless turns. MSRP for the Wild Belle collection ranges from $500 to $700.

Speedmachine 3 and Wild Belle models will be available in limited quantities this month and more readily available next fall.

Besides the new Speedmachine 3 models and the Wild Belle collection, the HF boot collection, with HF 110 being Nordica’s most widely distributed model in 2020, will have three new models for the 2021/22 season, the performance focused HF 120 Pro and two softer flexing models, the HF 100 for men and the HF 75 W for women. The Santa Ana collection will receive a narrower model, the Santa Ana 84, and the youth Speedmachine boot line will have a four-buckle model, the J4.

For more information about Nordica's 2022 offerings, click here.

About Nordica

Nordica, founded 1939 in Montebelluna Italy, is one of the world's leading ski equipment producers. For over 80 years, Nordica has produced some of the most trusted skis and boots in the marketplace for skiers of all levels and abilities – from first time skiers to World Cup racers.

Chip Smith, SOAR Communications