Nick’s Notes – October 2021

October 7, 2021

Dear Industry Colleague:

The snow has fallen in different parts of the country; winter is coming! And while we had really hoped that we could come together this November in Denver and Boston at the Snowbound Festivals, they will be back in fall of 2022. You can find dates, pricing and venue information here. Be sure to plan ahead!

In the meantime, as we look to the impending winter season, it’s a great time to think about what it means to be a vested part of the winter outdoor community and the significant contributions we can make together. Inclusion, participation and climate advocacy are all critical initiatives that need all of our attention.

This month is Membership Month and we are challenging the winter outdoor industry to engage in several ways:

SIA will match all donations up to $12,500 to the Share Winter Foundation. Share Winter is a grantmaking organization working to improve the lives, health and fitness of youth through winter sports and get 45,000 kids on snow this winter.

Join the ClimateUnited ClimatePact – this two-part initiative unites companies around a set of achievable commitments and provides SIA members with a free, proven roadmap, tools and guidance to facilitate your climate journey.

Take part in our Monthly Inclusion Discussion Meet-Ups – these one-hour, monthly zoom meet-ups will guide you through a series of thought-provoking and engaging discussions on what it means to be inclusive, what inclusion looks like for the winter outdoor community and how to practice inclusion in your daily life. Our next meet up is Wednesday, October 20th at 1pm titled "Becoming Inclusive Authentically: What Does Inclusion Look Like?" Free registration here.

All of these programs are made possible through SIA membership dollars. Your member dollars help ensure we can continue to provide the industry with the education, research and advocacy necessary to future-proof your business! And SIA members get immediate access to SIA's curated member benefits as well as special member pricing on business technologies featured in the SIA Marketplace. Become an SIA member.

Together we are United by Winter.

Thank you.

Nick Sargent, SIA President