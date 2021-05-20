Nick’s Notes – May 2021

May 20, 2021

Dear SIA Member:

I hope you are getting a chance to get outside and enjoy this spring weather.

As we see a glimmer of light at the end of the COVID tunnel, I want to take a moment to acknowledge and applaud the resilience and adaptability the industry demonstrated this past season. This season exemplified our collective ability to create opportunities out of adversity.

The same holds true for SIA. As I look back on this past year, I must give props to my team for changing course midstream and developing the tools and resources necessary to help guide our members through not only these challenging times but well into the future. Here are some highlights of SIA’s achievements this past year:

As we start a new membership year on June 1, SIA remains fully committed to the success of our members and the vitality of the winter outdoor industry. We look forward to a new year with new opportunities to serve you.

We hope you will join us again this year.

Thank you,

Nick Sargent, SIA President