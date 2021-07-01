Nick’s Notes – June 2021

July 1, 2021

Dear SIA Member:

I trust you are enjoying the summer heat. Soon enough it will be snowing again!

Just a quick note from me as we look to a much-needed long weekend – I hope you can take some time to enjoy it! It’s also a great opportunity to reflect on our collective success, ask how we can continue to seize on the momentum of last winter, and think about the importance of community.

Happy 4th of July!

Nick Sargent, SIA President