Climate action, creativity, and adventure drive the alpine alliance Advanced Shelter, with limited-edition collaborations benefiting Protect Our Winters

February 25, 2021, for immediate release

Meet skiing’s wildest creative force for good (and the hell of it): Advanced Shelter

WHO: Advanced Shelter is not so much a brand as an ever-evolving, project-based collaboration—on a mission to elevate adventure-sports gear through art and altruism, with creative partners joined in support of organizations committed to environmental causes.

WHAT: This season sees the launch of limited-edition Advanced Shelter x Renan Ozturk splitboards and skis, with 100 percent of proceeds going to Protect Our Winters.

ADVANCED SHELTER x RENAN OZTURK x ÅRE SKI FACTORY + WIRED SNOWBOARDS: Advanced Shelter’s new limited-edition skis and splitboards feature a painting of the holy mountain Meru by adventure filmmaker and conservationist Renan Ozturk, with all proceeds benefiting Protect Our Winters and with custom builds by Åre and Wired. See specs, availability, and more at advancedshelter.com.

WHY: “Advanced Shelter is an experimental creative alliance that exists for the love of nature, art, and adventure,” says AS collaborator Jeremy K. Spencer. “We’re driven by a desire to make objects that dovetail art and science to empower some of life’s greatest experiences—active pursuits outdoors—while preserving our natural playground: Earth. The gear is just one piece of it. Our adventures fuel the creation of art, film, photography, and stories as well, and we’ll see where the future takes us.”

BENEFITING PROTECT OUR WINTERS: Protect Our Winters was founded in 2007 by pro snowboarder Jeremy Jones, who witnessed firsthand the impact of climate change on our mountains. After being turned away from areas that had once been rideable and seeing resorts closed due to lack of snow, Jones decided to take action by founding POW. POW’s mission is to engage and mobilize winter sports communities to educate others about the growing problem of climate change and its negative effects on the environment.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jeremy K. Spencer, [email protected]