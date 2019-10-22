MARQUEE BRANDS DEBUTS BLINDSPOT, A DAKINE SHORT FILM

Nominated for ‘Film of the Year’ and ‘Best Editing’ by IF3 Film Festival

Los Angeles, CA (October 22, 2019) – Marquee Brands is excited to debut blindspot – the short film produced and released by Dakine – showcasing team riders, Louif Paradis, Mark Wilson, and Sam Taxwood as they embark on snow and travel adventures across the country of Georgia and the province of Quebec.

The 15-minute feature celebrates the trials, tricks, and travels of Dakine’s trusted athletes and equipment, while exploring the juxtaposition and parallels between traveling to unknown landscapes to ride and revisiting arguably the most iconic and ventured territory among the snowboard community.

Watch the teaser here: https://vimeo.com/362367438

“We are really excited to share this short film and accompanying zine with anyone who likes to travel, likes snowboarding, and likes to travel to snowboard, “said Colleen Quigley, Marketing Director for Marquee Brands. “Louif, Mark, and Sam are some of the most exciting snowboarders to watch today, and we’re excited how Jon Stark crafted the audio/visual experience shooting with 16mm film. We hope this project inspires more people to get on a snowboard – not only to travel to unknown places, but to see the opportunities right in their backyard.”

The project was recently nominated for ‘Film of the Year’ and ‘Best Editing’ by the International Freesports Film Festival (IF3) for 2019.

blindspot premieres Wednesday, October 23rd in Portland, Oregon and Saturday, October 26th in Salt Lake City, Utah ahead of the global release on Dakine’s YouTube channel Wednesday, October 30th. For more news and info about the film, follow @dakine and @dakine_snowboarding on Instagram and Facebook.