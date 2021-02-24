Mammut Announces New Athletes As Additions To Safety Collective

Mammut Partners With Professionals For Snow Safety Awareness

(Williston, VT) Feb 24, 2021 – Mammut has announced a robust new snow safety athlete team, supporting its mission and goals as the world’s premiere snow safety brand. Boasting the most advanced and reliable avalanche safety equipment on the market, Mammut has long been the go-to brand for snowsports professionals. They are proud to announce a professional team of athletes and snowsports experts dedicated to snow and mountain safety, as part of the Mammut Athlete Team.

The seven-strong, three Canadian and four American, new athletes on the team are all outfitted with Mammut’s best avalanche safety equipment, including industry-leading Barryvox S transceiver, Speed Lock Probe 280, Speed Lock Probe 320, Carbon Probe 280, Alugator Pro, Alugator Pro Light Shovel, Alugator Ride 3.0 Hoe, Light Short Removable Airbag 3.0, Light Protection Airbag 30L and Flip Removable Airbag 3.0 22L. They will be helping represent Mammut and educating consumers on best snow safety practices through content creation, social media, and events.

New Mammut safety athletes include:

Marcus Caston is a professional skier promoting an appreciation for the art of skiing through creative expression and athletic performance. Based in Utah, Marcus is best known for his appearances in Warren Miller, his web series Return Of The Turn, and photos in nearly every ski magazine on the globe.

Kai Jones, the 14-year-old freeski phenom based out of Jackson Hole, WY, cut his teeth early on in the game as the son of snowsports royalty, Teton Gravity Research founder Todd Jones. Kai embodies the next generation of skiers, and has a unique platform to share not only his experiences but his dedication to safety on the mountain with a new school of mountain sports enthusiasts.

Christina Lustenberger (“Lusti”) is a tour de force based out of Revelstoke, BC. Christina began her mountain journey as a World Cup alpine skier, and swiftly evolved to an ACMG certified ski guide and world-class big mountain and expedition skier, where she now appears in multiple film productions and leads enviable expeditions with fellow pros.

Ian McIntosh, a professional big mountain skier based in Pemberton, BC, has paved the way for aspiring athletes for over a decade, is a two-time winner of POWDER Awards “Best Line” as well as POWDER’s “Breakthrough Performer” award. “Mac” has skied multiple first descents around the world and has starred in over 20 major ski films from TGR, Sherpas Cinema, Warren Miller and more.

Nick McNutt, based in Squamish, BC, is a professional freestyle skier who is most at home hucking cliffs and logging awards such as POWDER’s Breakthrough Performance and Best Powder, with multiple Best Male Performance nominations and years of segments with Teton Gravity Research. Honing his skills from freestyle beginnings, Nick has spent the past few years skiing the big mountain terrain of Alaska, Europe, and the BC ranges and continues to push his abilities on steep fluted spines and large faces. In the off season, he spends his time establishing first ascents on the granite walls around his hometown, as well as mountain biking and trail running.

Madison Ostergren is a professional skier, competitive mountain runner, and four-season outdoor athlete, based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Her dedication helps her in pushing her limits in the mountains and striving to inspire others. Madison is fiercely committed to safe and responsible mountain sports and hopes to inspire and educate others through her journey.

When considering her new partnership with Mammut, Madison said, “Trust is key when skiing in the backcountry and getting out into the mountains. It’s important for me to not only trust myself and my partners experience and knowledge, but also my avalanche and safety equipment. Having Mammut avalanche safety equipment allows me to move more confidently as I travel in the backcountry.”

Forrest Shearer is a passionate freerider, splitboarder, climate activist and 15-year veteran pro rider, who calls Salt Lake City, UT home. When Forrest isn’t hiking mountains and chasing powder, he’s advocating for environmental and climate change action.

Mammut Marketing Manager Ben Eagleton adds, “Mammut could not be more proud of the elite collective of athletes that we have assembled to help showcase the immense importance of snow safety knowledge, and show the trust professionals have in our Avy gear. As the number of backcountry users increases, Mammut will continue to be a resource for education, and our team of athletes is an extension of that. We hope that the snow sports industry continues its growth both in-resort and backcountry, but always with safety first.”

These seven industry-leading athletes join Mammut’s existing safety athletes Cody Townsend, Elyse Saugstad, Michelle Parker, and Holly Walker, creating a veritable pantheon of snow and mountain safety experts, content creators, and athletes within the Mammut safety family.

About Mammut

Founded in 1862 in Seon, Switzerland, Mammut North America is dedicated to providing premium climbing, hiking, snow, and avalanche safety products for every outdoor explorer to confidently go. Mammut as a brand is founded upon innovation and excellence, with the belief that safety and revolutionary utility helps propel us into a new age of exploration. In North America, we take the learnings from our centuries-long past to generate new opportunities that create a safe, accessible, inclusive and sustainable outdoor experience for everyone. With 33 full time employees and headquarters in both Vermont and Colorado, our vision for the future is for both newcomers and seasoned experts to experience safe, enjoyable outdoor pursuits.

