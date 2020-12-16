SIA Member Benefit: Lynkem

Lynkem is a new service built from the ground up to work with the Outdoor Industry. Lynkem’s singular mission is to provide insanely simple technology that helps Retailers and Brands save money while implementing our highly effective digital marketing tools.

For Retailers, it’s about offering set-it-and-forget-it tools and our direct connectivity to brand assets. ShopCast for retailers is absolutely the simplest tool on the market for putting all of your inventory across the internet.

For Brands, it’s about offering new ways to distribute digital marketing content, advertising, and posts at scale, at a fraction of the time and cost. This includes being able to reach local market consumers directly from Lynkem and to gather anonymized regional sales data. Our BrandCast product for brands allows tremendous flexibility in how digital ads are shared with or for retailers in local markets.

All retailers who are SIA members will get 15% off Lynkem’s ShopCast – log in to the SIA Member Portal for more information.

To learn more about Lynkem’s services, visit their website here.