LEKI Moves Into the Future With a New Brand Identity

BUFFALO, NY (July 26, 2021) – Feeling the resurgence of the industry after the pandemic year, LEKI will unveil a fresh new look for the first time in 33 years in conjunction with a complete overhaul of their trekking and trail running pole collections in spring 2022. The relaunch will feature a new logo, an updated website and new innovative pole design and technology that are sure to be category game changers.

“We’re making way for the future of LEKI with these changes,” said Greg Wozer, VP LEKI USA. “The new branding move and technology upgrades will help modernize LEKI’s brand image and product features, while keeping the company true to its heritage.”

LEKI owner/CEO Waltraud Lenhart oversaw this ambitious effort until her untimely passing this past April. The new logo features a modern, sleek font positioning LEKI for the future. While the red and yellow underline pays tribute to the heritage of LEKI with the iconic colors that have been visible on LEKI ski racing poles for three decades. The new logo can easily be placed on various color backgrounds.

This new brand identity will be accompanied by three new core technologies in summer 2022: 1.) the Aergon Air grip for trekking; 2.) the Trail Shark grip and strap system developed exclusively for trail running and 3.) the FX patented folding exchangeable pole replacement system which allows customers to easily and quickly replace shaft sections themselves in the future.

While retailers are seeing these changes now via sales rep presentations and samples, consumers will first see the new branding, along with the website redesign, in early 2022 with the launch of the spring/summer trekking and trail running pole lines. The following winter 2022/23 will be the first time the relaunch will be seen on the winter collection.

About LEKI

Founded in 1948, LEKI is the leading manufacturer of Skiing, Trekking and Trail Running poles and gloves that are German engineered and mostly produced in the company’s Czech Republic factory. This in conjunction with extensive research and independent testing make the best products featuring quality, value and technology. LEKI equips over 1,000 of the world’s best athletes and brand ambassadors in the disciplines of alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, biathlon, trail running, ski mountaineering, mountain guiding and alpine climbing. Headquartered in Buffalo, NY, LEKI USA, Inc. is the sole distributor of LEKI brand products in the United States. For more information please visit https://www.leki.com/us/ or call 800.255.9982.