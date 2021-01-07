Krimson Klover Unleashes the Future in Glam Era for Ski Fashion 2021

Media Release — Boulder, Colorado (January 7, 2020) — Krimson Klover, an activewear clothing company created by women, for women announces Girl PWR, the future in Ski Glam, brought back and bold.

After a year of worldwide setbacks and pandemic challenges, Krimson Klover looks back to leap forward, reminiscing about the carefree days of the early ’60s with bold floral prints and bright cheerful colors full of energy and verve. The fall 2021 collection bridges nostalgic desires with new modern fiber blends, fresh silhouettes, and rich textures, evoking joy on and off the slopes.

“In this collection, we found a return to retro with a modern lens, searching for a sense of escapism,” explains Rhonda Swenson, owner and designer of Krimson Klover.

The 1960s was considered the glam era of ski fashion. On the slopes, skiers would don skin-tight ski pants, colorful handknit sweaters, and tall wool hats. New innovations like the short ski were being invented, making skiing accessible to the masses. Après-ski as we know it was born.

Today Krimson Klover is a leader in this genre of retro pop outdoor fashion as shown with expansive worldwide growth in 2020. Despite the impact of COVID-19 on retail, the brand has achieved new growth by expanding to over 50 accounts across Europe and the Southeast Pacific. Its most progressive collections can now be found in more than 10 countries worldwide, including: Austria, Germany, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Czech Republic, Japan, and Canada.

Bold Moves

The foundation of any winter outfit, base layers keep your skin dry and warm when the temperatures drop. Our must-have base layers featuring original illustrations are made of high-quality recycled poly blended with spandex for high performance. Each base layer has an ultra-soft brushed interior for incredible comfort. The high collar and deep zipper offer fantastic temperature regulation made of recycled poly pro blend, moisture wicking odor control.

Trendy Texture Styles – Jackets and Vest

Snuggly details in this collection will warm you to the heart and beyond. Cozy up in fleece soft enough to wear all day long. Neutral colors allow you to pair them with anything in your closet. Look for Poly Faux fur berber deep pile with retro Lenzing orange and red striping down a stretch side panel, full center ykk zipper, and two side pockets. The jackets are available in either wide corduroy fleece in a rich blue/green or the deep pile berber cream.

Hip, young, and cool, this new combo is a must for millennials who live island play indoor and out in their gear. This is a ready-to-go line up for a true mountain gal for ski, snowboard, hike, or climb.

Cashmere Blends

The Krimson Klover super luxe 70% Wool, 30% Cashmere blended yarn has the Good Cashmere Standard, which stands for sustainably certified cashmere from farms where goats are treated responsibly, the environment is protected, and the social, ecological, and economic living conditions of cashmere farmers and their families are respected. Cashmere is prized for its softness, lightness, and excellent insulating properties. Blended with wool, it provides luxe, affordable fashion.

The Après All Day and Jogger, made of mercerized wool and cashmere, has a slightly shorter front length than the back, boxy fit hoodie, bold sweater knit ties, and wide stripes down the side seams. The All Day features a raised textured “Après” knit into the front on the black and mid-grey colorways and a non-textured, “Après” knit into the front on the Indigo colorway.

The Après All Day Jogger is a 28” inseam jogger pant in mercerized wool and cashmere with sweater knit ties, and bold stripes down the leg. Mercerized wool is a treated wool that is shrink-resistant, machine washable, and pilling resistant.

Since its launch in 2010, Krimson Klover has established itself as a leader in Alpine sport style. The brand has spent the last decade building a best-in-class reputation throughout North America with more than 500 retail accounts and growing.

About Krimson Klover

Krimson Klover makes unique clothing for women who chose to live boldly through travel, sport, and adventure. Krimson Klover is female owned and operated with a commitment to environmental and social responsibility. Unique Krimson Klover designs can be found in outdoor, ski, and fashion boutiques throughout North America, Europe, and Japan. Learn more about us and how we are inspiring women at krimsonklover.com. For information contact: Beth Cochran: [email protected] , 406.579.7909