Krimson Klover Reports Increased Sales and International Retail Distribution; The brand hits new growth targets, adding ten new countries worldwide

Boulder, Colorado, November 23, 2020 — Krimson Klover, an inspired clothing company created by women, for women announces increased international sales in 2020. Despite the impact of COVID-19 on the clothing manufacturing and retail sector, the brand has achieved new growth targets by expanding to over 50 accounts across Europe and the Southeast Pacific in the first season.

The 2020/21 Collection can now be found in more than 10 countries worldwide, including Austria, Germany, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Czech Republic, Japan, and Canada. Andreas Nägele, of Arnold Sports, Germany, in charge of International sales, is even more optimistic, “as we have also added Europe’s largest specialty fashion ecommerce retailer Zalando and Germany’s biggest sports retailer Sport Scheck.”

Since its launch in 2010, Krimson Klover has established itself as a leader in Alpine sport style. The brand has spent the last decade building a best-in-class reputation throughout North America with more than 500 retail accounts and growing.

In the last sales cycle, Krimson Klover garnered top resort retail accounts through Europe, Japan, Australia, and Canada. The brand is taking the next step in its strategic global expansion, focusing on inventory, premium recycled fibers, the expansion of its iconic retro fashions, while leading in performance athletic base layers and its new down and hybrid collections.

Andreas Nägele, of Arnold Sports, Germany, explains why Krimson Klover translates so well overseas. “When we first met with Krimson Klover we knew the timing for retro graphics and bold color were ideal for Europe. As a signature mark, the designs and base layer weights are unique for our resort clients and they relish the energy that Krimson Klover brings to the market. Our buyers appreciate that these are but products for women inspired by women, as they say, no “shrink it and pink it.” He adds, “For 2020, we are also able to open doors with Krimson’s super-fine merino sweaters (a highly competitive market in Europe). This is something of a nod to its high quality standards and styling.”

“It’s true; the brand is in demand. In ISPO Munich last season, the buyers were three-deep waiting their turn to see what Krimson Klover had to bring to market. Buyers are attracted to our artist graphics on our baselayers, attention to detail, 100% fine merino sweaters and our midlayer collection that goes from Ski to Outdoor. The result was worldwide orders and added distribution relations. Our primary European partner for world-wide sales coordination is with Arnold Sports in Germany, led by Andreas Nägele. They have been essential to this success!” —Victoire Dumont, national sales director, Krimson Klover.

Catering to winter snowsports, summer travel, adventure, and outdoor sports, Krimson Klover continues to grow and thrive in the wake of COVID-19, as its customer base is made up of outdoor enthusiasts who love adventure, near or far. With conditions unsafe to gather indoors this year, Krimson Klover keeps its core customer stylish and warm while on-the-go.

Timing, high quality of goods and services combined with a promise of adventure in every purchase keeps loyal followers buying and new accounts signing.

About Krimson Klover

Krimson Klover makes unique clothing for women who chose to live boldly through travel, sport, and adventure. Krimson Klover is female owned and operated with a commitment to environmental and social responsibility. Unique Krimson Klover designs can be found in outdoor, ski, and fashion boutiques throughout North America, Europe and Japan. Learn more about us and how we are inspiring women at krimsonklover.com.

