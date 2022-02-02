Krimson Klover Collaborates with NYC Artist Lamont Joseph White for Hoods to Woods Foundation

Art and Movement |Lamont connects his love for the outdoors in bold inclusive base layer sets

Boulder, Colorado (February 2, 2022) — Krimson Klover, an activewear clothing company created for all women, by all kinds of women, announces a new and important collaboration with the artist Lamont Joseph White. White has designed an expressive series of custom designs that will appear in Krimson Klover’s top and bottom performance base layers and accessories sets, a portion of the sales will go to benefit White’s favored Hoods to Woods foundation.

Rhonda Swenson, designer-founder, and owner of Krimson Klover, shares her anticipation for this project:, “I think you can see we are on a big ‘70’s vibe from last season to now, and Lamont’s powerful energy in his stunning illustrations continue our theme, from both a design standpoint and our goals to continue to invite all women of all backgrounds to come play with us. We are so honored he agreed to work with us on this collaboration!”

Born and raised in the NYC metro area, White has a deep love and connection to the mountains and outdoor spaces. Thematically, inclusion is vital in his art.

“It’s often said that race doesn’t matter or that color isn’t seen. White prefers, instead, “to observe our differences so that we can better embrace them and create opportunity.”

White explains his motivations, “The power of what we see informs what we know to be normal. There are times when that needs to be reevaluated when it comes to representation. I appreciate the opportunity to partner my art with Krimson Klover’s brand to create something collaboratively beautiful and help further this conversation.”

Collaboration like this connects White’s love for the outdoors, reflective in his trademark bold and broad stroke designs while celebrating inclusivity. This baselayer series for Fall 22 further supports Krimson Klover’s ongoing efforts to include women of all colors, ethnicities, and talents in the outdoors and in winter sports. This will be the third collection in the brand’s base layer series, which started with the Alpine base layer and bag in 2018-19, followed by the Amici in 2019-21 that illustrate a broader scope of women.

White’s illustrative work has been showcased in national ad campaigns for Adidas, Converse, Coleman, Cole Hann, Smith Goggle, Spyder Ski Wear and the Fairchild publications, among others. As a fine artist he welcomes live art shows as well, White recently exhibited his paintings and prints at Ski Utah headquarters, Snowbird resort, and the Christian Center of Park City. Currently the artist resides in Park City, Utah, with his wife, Jeannine, and their dog, Bowie.

Krimson Klover will donate 10% of the wholesale proceeds (that’s 5% at retail) of the Solar Retro Base Layer Top and Day Dawning Base Layer Top to the Hoods to Woods Foundation to support their efforts in sharing passion for the outdoors to make a positive impact on inner-city youth. The Lamont Series will be featured in the brand’s Bold Moves performance series.

The Hoods to Woods Foundation is a nonprofit 501(C)3 organization that promotes awareness of the outdoors to inner-city children through snowboarding. In 2009, Hoods to Woods was created, with the idea that everyone should have access to the outdoors. Co-founder Brian Paupaw and Omar Diaz grew up in underserved communities in New York City and understand that sharing their passion for the outdoors can have a positive impact on inner-city youth.

The collection includes these styles:

Solar Retro Top is a 25.5” quarter zip, midweight piece with brushed ultra-soft interior and custom Lamont illustration available. Complement the top with the Solar Retro Legging, offered in a 27.5” inseam, midweight, ultra-soft brushed interior, and Lamont custom illustration. There is a matching illustrated activewear beanie with a buttery-soft micro interior ﬂeece headband and removable faux-fur pom for easy wear under a helmet, as well as a matching neck gaiter.

Day Dawning is a second style in the collection: It’s a 25.5” quarter zip, midweight base-layer top with an ultra-soft interior brushed fleece, and Lamont custom illustration. There is also a matching illustrated activewear beanie with a buttery-soft micro interior ﬂeece headband and removable faux-fur pom for easy wear under a helmet, as well as a matching neck gaiter.

The foundation of any winter outfit is the base layer, which keeps your skin dry and warm when the temperatures drop. Bold Moves, Krimson Klover’s must-have base layer series, features 16 original illustrations made with high-quality recycled polyester blended with spandex for high performance and moisture-wicking odor control. Each base layer has an ultra-soft brushed interior for incredible comfort. The high collar and deep zipper offer fantastic temperature regulation. .

Since its launch in 2010, Krimson Klover has established itself as a leader in Alpine sport style. The brand has spent the last decade building a best-in-class reputation throughout North America and worldwide, with over 600 retail accounts and growing.

# # #

About Krimson Klover

Krimson Klover makes active clothing for women who chose to live boldly through travel, sport, and adventure. Krimson Klover is female owned and operated, with a commitment to environmental and social responsibility. Unique Krimson Klover designs can be found in outdoor, ski, and fashion boutiques throughout North America, Europe, and Japan. Learn more about us and how we are inspiring women at krimsonklover.com.