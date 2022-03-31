Kinco® Earns Trifecta of Accolades for Workplace Culture, Employee Satisfaction

PORTLAND, OR, [March 31, 2022] – Kinco®, the leader in quality work, safety, garden and thermal gloves, is pleased to announce a trifecta of recent awards and accolades as nominated by their valued and trusted employees and peers. The Pacific-Northwest based accessories brand was named one of the ‘100 Best Companies to Work For in Oregon in 2022’ by Oregon Business Magazine, a ‘2021 Top Workplace’ by The Oregonian and one of ‘Oregon’s Most Admired Companies of 2021: Product Makers & Manufacturers’ by the Portland Business Journal.

“Our employees are our biggest asset and the backbone of Kinco. We are fortunate to employ an incredible group of passionate individuals that are making a difference in the world, in themselves and within our company,” said Owner Travis Kindler. “Kinco’s culture is built around the passions that each of our team members brings to our organization, and the support of one another in the office and beyond. From new product ideation to community outreach, our employees engage with purpose and a willingness to make their environments a better place.”

Though judging criteria varies from award to award, employee feedback is at the center of each accolade and reinforces the company’s people-first business practices. Full-time Kinco’s employees enjoy comprehensive benefits that include paid health insurance, life insurance opportunities, funded 401(k), health and flexible savings plans, generous paid time off, paid holidays, and profit-sharing. Lifestyle perks include commuter bus passes, continuing education opportunities, discounted gym memberships, wellness programs, fantasy sports leagues, kickball, and bowling teams, golfing, karaoke, paint nights, in-office massages, retailer discounts, tickets to sporting/cultural events, and more.

The service-minded team at Kinco takes pride in giving back and being part of a company that makes a difference in the local and global community. Two employee-run committees oversee donations, sponsorships, micro-loans, and volunteer days that support the passions of the entire Kinco team. Since the start of the pandemic, the company has donated gloves, masks, handmade ear guards — as well as food and funding – to those in need.

ABOUT KINCO®

Kinco is a dedicated, second-generation family-owned company that has been producing quality work, safety, garden, & thermal gloves since 1975 and stands behind every product it makes. With a focus on workmanship and durability, Kinco offers numerous glove styles and materials designed for everything from planting marigolds in the garden, snowmobiling in the backcountry, or protecting hands in the harsh environment of working on an oil rig. Built on family values and traditions, Kinco prioritizes its strong commitment to treating its employees, manufacturers, and customers as extended family and cultivating an environment filled with purpose and intention. For more information, visit Kinco.com.

