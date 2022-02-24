KINCO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF DAVID ORR AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER

PORTLAND, Oregon [February 24, 2022] Kinco® – the Pacific Northwest-based leading purveyor of durable & reliable outdoor and workwear gloves – is excited to announce the appointment of David Orr as Chief Revenue Officer.

Spanning almost four decades, Orr has served in global leadership roles at industry-leading brands including Dakine, Keen, Timberland, and adidas in addition to extensive consulting support across the outdoor and sporting good industries. He brings his wealth of knowledge and experience in sales, operations, marketing, and product creation to his new position as CRO building upon the trajectory of growth already underway within Kinco and its acquisition of Welch® Workwear in late 2020.

Orr shares his role at Kinco in fractional balance with Astral Footwear, where he’s served on the Board of Directors since 2018 before taking additional leadership as CRO for the brand in November 2020.

In his CRO capacity at Kinco, Orr will develop long term strategic planning combined with day-to-day execution tactics in direct alliance with the sales team led by Julie Gnos and the marketing division led by Nicole Kindler. Orr reports directly to Robert Potter, CEO of Kinco.

###

ABOUT KINCO

Kinco is a dedicated, second-generation family-owned company that produces quality work, safety, garden, & thermal gloves since 1975 and stands behind every product it makes. With a focus on workmanship and durability, Kinco offers numerous glove styles and materials designed for everything from planting marigolds in the garden, skiing in the backcountry, and protecting hands in the harsh environment of working on an oil rig. Built on the ethos of integrity, responsibility, transparency and respect, Kinco prioritizes its strong commitment to cultivating an environment filled with purpose and intention among its collaborative community of employees, manufacturers, vendors and customers.

MEDIA CONTACT

Kate Gaeir

Akimbo Communications

(206) 334-0863 // [email protected]