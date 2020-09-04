Inclusion Training – Session One with Dr. Gerilyn Davis

September 4, 2020

Hello SIA members!

Welcome to the end of your first week of inclusion! I hope you have taken the time to deliberately begin to think about how you can include others. I love inclusion and I hope as we continue this journey that you will love it too. I would not be where I am if it were not for inclusion and I am delighted to share with you the process to get there as well. This will require you to often step out of your comfort zone, yet I want to assist you in getting comfortable with being uncomfortable. As previously mentioned, I utilize two key approaches: strength-based and positive psychology.

The first step in your inclusive journey is to gear up!! Below I have provided a link for 3 strength assessments for you to take. To appreciate another’s strengths you must first begin by appreciating your own. These strengths will ground you as we address specific topics relative to including others.

Red Bulls Wing finder: https://www.wingfinder.com/

The second step is to find an accountability partner. Find someone that you can partner with to go on this journey with you and to hold you accountable. Begin your first session with your accountability partner and answer the question, why inclusion?

The third step is to take a moment to reflect while also defining inclusion. How was your first encounter with your accountability partner? What have been your recent thoughts regarding taking steps towards inclusion?

The fourth step is to integrate inclusion in your everyday life. You will take a minimum of 15 mins a day to begin to gain perspective on what you think about inclusion, what you feel about inclusion, and what you are doing about inclusion? You will status with your accountability partner to discuss your think, feel, act cycles. I have attached a Think-Feel-Act Cycle Tracker for your reference. Think Feel Act PDF