Inclusion Training – Session Nine with Dr. Gerilyn Davis

October 30, 2020

In this next phase of the SWORD Inclusion, we expand beyond our strategic inclusive goal and concentrate on extracting a quarterly focus based on action research planning.

The purpose of action research is to provide an opportunity to create a collective focus, to gain buy-in through participation, and to generate inclusion by creating authentic dialogue. The dialogue is formulated into a collective consciousness that results as a bonding agent for stronger and authentic relationships.

The first step in our effort to create a quarterly based action research focus is to engage in scenario planning.

Scenario planning is a structured, analytical activity to create multiple futures to help stakeholders perceive reality and thus improve strategic decisions, reduce complexity, manage chaos, and uncertainty by addressing both reality and perceived reality. This tool strengthens organizations’ ability to deal with uncertainty.

We will take the results from our SOAR analysis and envision the future while also assessing probable outcomes. I have attached a document explaining the details of action research planning and scenario planning that will embed the strategic inclusive goal and ensure that the quarterly objective is in alignment.

PHASE THREE Action Research Planning 3.1 – 3.4