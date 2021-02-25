Inclusion Training – Session 23 with Dr. Gerilyn Davis: Action Research Cycles 5.7

February 25, 2021

Hello SIA members,

We are coming to a close in our consulting sessions. The intention of all of these pieces of training is to allow each person or organization the opportunity to craft an inclusive path grounded in positive psychology and a strength-based approach. The tactics were holistic to address all aspects of self as well as standard business segments. In this portion we concentrate on inclusive marketing that addresses the lack of representation.

The challenge with some inclusive marketing efforts is that it is reactive. Inclusion is not a race to the finish line. Inclusive marketing is a gradual process and is grounded in the ability to develop authentic relationships. Inclusive marketing begins internally with the organizational culture and expands to the desired customer base. Inclusion is truly an inside effort.

In this final business segment, we explore details and actions. Feel free to take into account your reference. Here are several articles that further expand this concept.

What inclusive marketing looks like to me and how to get there https://www.thinkwithgoogle.com/future-of-marketing/management-and-culture/diversity-and-inclusion/inclusive-marketing/

9 ways we’re changing habits, so we can make more inclusive marketing at Google https://www.thinkwithgoogle.com/future-of-marketing/management-and-culture/diversity-and-inclusion/diversity-gender-inclusion-marketing/

4 Inclusive Marketing trends for 2021 that will impact your brand https://www.forbes.com/sites/soniathompson/2021/01/05/4-inclusive-marketing-trends-for-2021-that-will-impact-your-brand/?sh=3e47424d35ae

Please feel free to reach out if you have any questions!

Session 23 – SIA Educational PHASE FIVE AR Cycles 5.1 – 5.10

Dr. Gerilyn Davis

[email protected]