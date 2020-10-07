How to Make Your Landline Textable with SIA Member Podium

We’re happy to announce that we’ve partnered with SIA-member Podium to help our members utilize modern communication techniques to generate more reviews, increase your local search presence, and enhance your overall customer experience. Podium helps over 60,000 businesses increase their local visibility and manage their customer interactions.

In a contact free world, customers prefer to use messaging, chat, and text to interact with businesses. And now, SIA members can use Podium to capitalize on this trend.

This winter season, it’s likely that being able to interact with customers, manage rentals and tuning, and even generate retail sales via text and messaging will be critical to your success.

In addition to Podium’s industry leading reviews and communication technology, now you can even receive payments via text. Use Podium to generate a simple link and send it via text to your customers. No logging in for your customer- no reading card numbers over the phone. Payments are processed immediately and the money is sent to your account.

Watch the demo to learn more and inquire about special pricing and incentives for SIA members.

[Learn More]